Powerful Photos That Defined the Taliban’s Return in Afghanistan

It’s been a year since the Taliban completed their lightning-fast reconquest of Afghanistan by capturing Kabul as Western troops withdrew and the Afghan government collapsed.
Huge numbers of Afghans desperately tried to leave the country via Kabul’s international airport in the immediate aftermath, with many people fearing deadly retribution for their work during the 20 years of Western-backed governments.
The worsening situation at the airport marked some of the most horrifying scenes of the takeover and came to symbolise the failure of decades of Western intervention in Afghanistan.
Outside the airport, terrified parents tried to pass their children over the crowds in an attempt to get them out of the country, while on the runway Afghans scrambled to board cramped evacuation flights and chased cargo planes down the tarmac.
The tragic takeoff of one of these planes on August 16, a day after the Taliban swept into Kabul, led to several people plunging to their deaths after clinging to the aircraft as it took off from the capital.