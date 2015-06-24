Taliban Releases Video Questioning ‘Lies of the Kabul Regime’ in Kunduz

VICE News is covering the ongoing fight for the future of Afghanistan. Click here for more from the Enduring Freedom blog.

The Taliban has claimed it has cleared Afghan security forces from two strategic districts in northern Kunduz province over the past five days, and has released a video questioning the reported narrative of events.

A statement from the Islamic militant group says that the video was filmed on the “front lines” by the workers of Al Emarah Studio, part of the Multimedia Branch of Islamic Emirate’s Cultural Commission.

The 28-minute-long video appears to show Taliban militants entering the Chardara district’s headquarters and raising white flags on top of it. The scene also shows armored personnel carrier vehicles and a truck packed with weapons and ammunition being taken away by the Taliban.

The Taliban claim that the video counteracts the “lies of the Kabul regime,” who declared that they had retaken the area.

Afghan security forces reportedly retook the Chardara district in the north of the country on Tuesday, just two days after Taliban fighters captured it — a victory which marked the closest the militants had come to taking a major city since 2001.

The Chardara district lies just a few miles from the northern city of Kunduz, situated on the border with Tajikistan. Taliban militants initially captured the district over the weekend, with militants reaching a bridge just two miles from Kunduz’s provincial governor’s city center compound. But a night of heavy fighting from Monday into Tuesday ended in government forces dislodging the insurgents.

