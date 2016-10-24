“Talk to Me” Is the New Run the Jewels Song and It Kicks Ass Because of Course It Does

Run the Jewels make the music that would have played in the Matrix sequels had they actually been any good. The duo have dropped a few tracks this year but as El-P notes, the two-year anniversary of their Run the Jewels 2 album is upon us, which means that the trilogy of records may soon be completed in fine form if “Talk to Me,” released as part of Adult Swim’s Singles Program​, is any indication.

The song’s the kind of track that El and Killer Mike can probably knock out in their sleep at this point, all menacing guitar riffs and sledgehammer drums, so it’s incredible that the two sound anything but drowsy. El-P calls himself “the son of Rick Rubin” while Mike weaves through conspiracies and government surveillance with his words as his weapons. Stream “Talk to Me” below.

Phil is a Noisey Canada staff writer. He’s on Twitter.

