On an all new episode of HATE THY NEIGHBOR, our VICELAND series following comedian Jamali Maddix as he confronts the groups spreading hate across the world, we attend a white power music festival where Jamali meets with Azov, a far-right militant group in Ukraine that has gained legitimacy despite its neo-Nazi roots.
HATE THY NEIGHBOR airs Mondays at 10 PM on VICELAND.
Want to know if you get VICELAND? Find out here.
Talking Football with Fascists
On an all new episode of HATE THY NEIGHBOR, our VICELAND series following comedian Jamali Maddix as he confronts the groups spreading hate across the world, we attend a white power music festival where Jamali meets with Azov, a far-right militant group in Ukraine that has gained legitimacy despite its neo-Nazi roots.