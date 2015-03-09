Talking ‘Southern Discomfort’: Foodcast with Michael Twitty

Michael Twitty is a black culinary historian who recreates the antebellum kitchen by dressing in 19th-century period attire, recreating historically accurate meals at historical sites–plantations included—made by the enslaved cooks in order to educate his dinner guests about the underrepresented side of Southern food’s diverse history.

This project is known as the Southern Discomfort Tour. MUNCHIES editor-in-chief Helen Hollyman sits down with Michael Twitty to discuss his Southern Discomfort Tour, how Southern food TV personality Paula Deen responded to his open letter to her and her racist comments, and how to discuss race and identity through food on the plate in contemporary America.

