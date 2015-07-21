Entertainment Talking to the Director of the New Amy Winehouse Documentary About Her Life and Death By VICE Staff July 21, 2015, 2:07pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard In this episode of VICE Talks Film, we sit down with Asif Kapadia, director of the new documentary, Amy. Tagged:amy, amy winehouse, Asif Kapadia, DIRECTOR, Film, music documentary, VICE TALKS FILM Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE John Rocker Was the Real-Life Kenny Powers from ‘Eastbound and Down’ 06.20.24 By Sammi Caramela ‘Let It Kill You’: A New VICE Doc Series About Skateboarding and Art 05.17.24 By Mac Hackett How To Prioritise Your Friends After Starting A New Relationship 04.15.24 By Emily Sturgess The DIY Utopia Hidden in the British Countryside 03.14.24 By Jak Hutchcraft