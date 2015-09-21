Talking to the Directors of the Austrian Horror Film ‘Goodnight Mommy’

When a single mother returns home with her face bandaged from reconstructive surgery, her twin sons begin to suspect that more than her face has changed—or perhaps the bandaged woman is not their mother, at all. This is the story of Goodnight Mommy, the artful, claustrophobic Austrian horror film that was recently chosen to be the country’s 2015 foreign-language Oscar nomination. VICE recently sat down with Goodnight Mommy‘s two directors—Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz—to talk cockroaches and working with young actors following the film’s stateside release.