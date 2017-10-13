Tamagotchi, Everyone’s Fave 90s Virtual Pet, is Being Re-Released

This article originally appeared on i-D.

It’s been twenty years since we first caught Tamagotchi fever, inexplicably falling hard for a small digital toy which required constant care for fear of killing the thing. Perhaps it spoke to the nurturer in us. Well, as it turns out that the passing two decades has done little to quell our interest.

To celebrate the anniversary, Tamagotichi’s parent company plan to release a very cute, miniature, limited edition version of the original. And the lucky few who’ve tried an early version of the latest model agree that one of the best things about it is that not much has changed. You still help it hatch from its egg and it still beeps at you to announce it’s hungry or tired. And Tamagotchi 2017 still dies if you neglect it! Perhaps the most obvious difference is the number of games we now have on our portable devices which will no doubt be competing for our attention.