‘TAMASHIKA’ Is What My Brain Feels Like 24/7 in Video Game Form, and I Want It in My Life Now

Seeing a game and having it instantly resonate with you in a 15-second clip is rare, but that’s exactly what happened with TAMASHIKA. Hand-drawn animation, wild colors and locations, and weird little guy enemies. Absolute cinema. It feels like quicktequila shoved their hand into my frontal cortex and pulled out my thoughts and feelings, only to turn them into a video game. And I need more of this game right now, please, and thank you.

‘Tamashika’ Is Bright, Colorful, Violent, and Absolutely Bonkers — I’m in Love

Developer quicktequila has been putting video games together since 2014, and the Lovely Planet series has quite a devoted following. While Lovely Planet may have been a quirky and happy first-person shooter, TAMASHIKA looks to channel the inner rage that we all feel. And honestly, I feel seen. It’s been quite some time since I’ve seen a game look this stylish and unique. According to the Steam Description:

“patterns in sensate experience reinforce an illusion of CONTINUITY

the DREAM is a construction of the MIND that perpetuates the ILLUSION

the cartesian prison is a hall of mirrors, a recursive LABYRINTH

each a reflection of me – only PATTERNS and PROCESSES

the present moment is the only thing that is real – FOCUS

chaotic attractors are seizing your ATTENTION. don’t push or pull at it

you have to reduce model complexity, you must cultivate FLOW

the GAME, is about keeping your MIND at ONE place!

CONCENTRATE

and remember…

ATTENTION IS ALL YOU NEED

☯️🧘🙏”

And it’s also going to take roughly… 10 minutes to finish. Sick. I love short games, and I already know that I’m going to be flying through this one more than once. Developer quicktequila also mentions that the game may be difficult & repetitive, which sounds like my jam.

You get one gun and one sword. There’s no swapping between different weapons here; you get what you get. These smaller and condensed experiences are some of the best you can find on any gaming platform, and I already know I’m going to be hyper-fixating on this one for a while.