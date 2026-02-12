Tame Impala Just Added 2026 North American Tour Dates with Djo and Dominic Fike

Tame Impala has just announced the addition of a slate of North American tour dates to their Deadbeat Tour. The summer 2026 outing will feature 13 dates with breakout superstar Djo and nine dates with Dominic Fike.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Columbia Records and Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage

Tame Impala’s Deadbeat tour will kick off April 4 in Porto, Portugal. 26 European stops await, before the crew packs up and heads across the pond. The final European show is in Dublin, Ireland on May 13.

The tour will then pick up July 7 in Miami with a string of dates featuring Djo. It’s mostly a northeast run, plus a show August 4 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Dates with Dominic Fike will then commence August 25 in Columbus, Ohio and head west, wrapping September 19 in Houston, Texas.

View the full tour routing and lineup information below.

How to Get tickets to Tame Impala’s Deadbeat Tour Ft. Djo and DOminic Fike

Artist presale via Seated kicks off Wednesday, February 18th at 12 p.m. local time (register here). Additional presales will follow on Thursday, February 19th at 12 p.m. local time, available at Ticketmaster. Set your reminder now!

General onsale will begin Friday, February 20th at 12:00 p.m on Ticketmaster.

You can also get tickets to Tame Impala’s Deadbeat Tour at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

04/04 — Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena – Pavilhão Rosa Mota

04/05 — Lisbon, PT @ MEO Arena

04/07 — Madrid, ES @ Movistar Arena

04/08 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

04/10 — Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena

04/12 — Turin, IT @ Inalpi Arena

04/13 — Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

04/14 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

04/16 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

04/18 — Gliwice, PL @ PreZero Arena

04/20 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

04/23 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

04/25 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

04/26 — Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

04/27 — Oslo, NO @ Unity Arena

04/29 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

04/30 — Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

05/01 — Dusseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome

05/03 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

05/04 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/05 — Antwerp, BE @ AFAS Dome

05/07 — London, UK @ The O2

05/08 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live Arena

05/09 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

05/11 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

05/13 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

07/07 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *

07/09 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena *

07/12 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

07/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena *

07/18 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *

07/19 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *

07/22 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

07/25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

07/26 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

07/28 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

07/29 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

08/01 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

08/04 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

08/25 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena +

08/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center +

09/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +

09/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena +

09/08 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center +

09/11 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +

09/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center +

09/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center +

09/19 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center +

* = w/ DJO

+ = w/ Dominic Fike