Music

Tame Impala Just Added 2026 North American Tour Dates with Djo and Dominic Fike

The tour comes in support of Tame Impala’s latest album, Deadbeat. See tour dates and get tickets here.

By

Tame Impala has just announced the addition of a slate of North American tour dates to their Deadbeat Tour. The summer 2026 outing will feature 13 dates with breakout superstar Djo and nine dates with Dominic Fike.

tame impala djo tour 2026
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Columbia Records and Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage

Tame Impala’s Deadbeat tour will kick off April 4 in Porto, Portugal. 26 European stops await, before the crew packs up and heads across the pond. The final European show is in Dublin, Ireland on May 13.

The tour will then pick up July 7 in Miami with a string of dates featuring Djo. It’s mostly a northeast run, plus a show August 4 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Dates with Dominic Fike will then commence August 25 in Columbus, Ohio and head west, wrapping September 19 in Houston, Texas.

View the full tour routing and lineup information below.

How to Get tickets to Tame Impala’s Deadbeat Tour Ft. Djo and DOminic Fike

tame impala 2026 tour djo (opens in a new window)

Tame Impala 2026 Tour (opens in a new window)

Available at StubHub
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Available at Ticketmaster
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Artist presale via Seated kicks off Wednesday, February 18th at 12 p.m. local time (register here). Additional presales will follow on Thursday, February 19th at 12 p.m. local time, available at Ticketmaster. Set your reminder now!

General onsale will begin Friday, February 20th at 12:00 p.m on Ticketmaster.

You can also get tickets to Tame Impala’s Deadbeat Tour at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Tame Impala 2026 Tour Dates

04/04 — Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena – Pavilhão Rosa Mota
04/05 — Lisbon, PT @ MEO Arena
04/07 — Madrid, ES @ Movistar Arena
04/08 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/10 — Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena
04/12 — Turin, IT @ Inalpi Arena
04/13 — Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
04/14 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
04/16 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
04/18 — Gliwice, PL @ PreZero Arena
04/20 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
04/23 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
04/25 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
04/26 — Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
04/27 — Oslo, NO @ Unity Arena
04/29 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
04/30 — Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
05/01 — Dusseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome
05/03 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
05/04 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/05 — Antwerp, BE @ AFAS Dome
05/07 — London, UK @ The O2
05/08 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live Arena
05/09 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
05/11 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
05/13 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

07/07 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *
07/09 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena *
07/12 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
07/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena *
07/18 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *
07/19 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *
07/22 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
07/25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
07/26 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
07/28 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
07/29 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
08/01 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *
08/04 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

08/25 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena +
08/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center +
09/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +
09/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena +
09/08 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center +
09/11 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +
09/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center +
09/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center +
09/19 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center +

* = w/ DJO
+ = w/ Dominic Fike

