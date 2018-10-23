You Can Finally Listen to Tame Impala’s New Tracks With Theophilus London

I thirst for new music from Kevin Parker like I thirst for water. The Perth producer and multi-instrumentalist has, over the past decade, put together three complete masterpieces and a few also-very-good standalone singles, and the increasingly long dry spells he leaves between albums are distressing, to say the least. It’s been three whole-ass years since Parker dropped Currents, his most recent full-length, and news of collaborations with artists like SZA and Theophilus London haven’t helped the cravings.

Today, that thirst is quenched, a tiny little bit: Virgil Abloh, Kanye West’s creative director and all-round popular fashion guy, has dropped two Tame Impala/Theophilus London collab tracks on his Beats 1 radio show, TELEVISED RADIO. The first, “Whiplash,” is a slick, neon-lit banger anchored by London’s extremely versatile voice; the second, “Only You,” is a glossy disco cover of Steve Monite’s 1984 single. Listen to “Whiplash” around 52:00 and “Only You” around 55:00 here. Quench that thirst!