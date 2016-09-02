Tantric Sax’s New Track Recalls Hobart’s Dark and Dirty Past

For a brief period in 1980, Amanda Carter was the Tasmanian sweetheart whose name captured headlines after her body was discovered by fisherman floating in the Derwent River. While the nation grieved the loss of a bright, young woman, DNA complications meant that Amanda’s killer, Gerald Hyland, wouldn’t be convicted for another 13 years. Nine years later, Hyland was released (eight years early) and 14 years after that, Hobart beat-bust duo Tantric Sax wrote a song about it all.

No strangers to composing misanthropic, fractured-punk ditty’s, Tantric Sax members Gigi Lyn (All The Weathers, Starklane, The Soda Creamers) and Zac Blain (A Swayze and The Ghosts) have been paying their dues at local pubs and house parties for the best part of a year now. Marking their first official release, “Amanda Carter” approaches a dark part of Hobart’s past that Zac told NOISEY this week, “had previously been brushed under the rug a little… ”

With references to Twin Peaks and a bizarre tale of a young girl being visited by Amanda Carter in her dreams, it quickly begins to feel a little Lynchian. Though, Zac and Gigi have assured us that there’s no supernatural phenomenons going down and any parallels between Hobart and Lynches fictional town end at getting a decent cup of coffee. But before you start feeling too cosy, watch out for the hot little sax number that will swoop down and try to seduce you before making off with your wallet.

Tantric Sax’s debut release will be available via Bandcamp soon.

