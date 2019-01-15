Good Morning, Watch This Massive Bridge Get Blown Up

On Tuesday morning, a handful of construction workers strapped a shit ton of explosives to a giant bridge in New York and blew the thing to smithereens—and you, lucky reader, get to watch the demolition go down, thanks to the good folks over at ABC 7 New York:

The Tappan Zee Bridge, which opened in 1955 and is being replaced by the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge—named after current New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s father—went down in flames at about 10:50 AM. It had already been largely taken apart piece by piece, but it was apparently too dangerous to keep moving forward with that approach—the only option left was to blow the remaining pieces up.

A handful of bars and restaurants on the Hudson, which the bridge formerly spanned, hosted what appeared to be extremely lit watch parties, replete with full bars serving Bloody Marys, mimosas, and gallons upon gallons of hot chocolate. Though your chance to live out the joy of such an event vicariously through PIX 11’s livestream has, sadly, passed, you can still watch a giant goddamn bridge explode via ABC 7’s broadcast above. Happy Tappan Zee Bridge demolition day, everybody!

