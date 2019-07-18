Tarantino’s R-Rated ‘Star Trek’ Is ‘Like ‘Pulp Fiction’ in Space,’ Apparently

Quentin Tarantino has been swearing for years that he’ll retire from filmmaking after his tenth movie and start writing screenwriting books or something, and now, it looks like he’s landed on a plan for his final film—and it’s that R-rated Star Trek movie he keeps talking about. Tarantino recently spoke to CinemaBlend about his long-gestating plan for the Star Trek franchise and confirmed that, if he winds up actually directing this movie, it will be his last.

I guess I do have a loophole, [if] the idea was to throw a loophole into it. Which would be [to go], ‘Uhhh, I guess Star Trek doesn’t count. I can do Star Trek … but naturally I would end on an original.’ But the idea of doing 10 isn’t to come up with a loophole. I actually think, if I was going to do Star Trek, I should commit to it. It’s my last movie. There should be nothing left handed about it. I don’t know if I’m going to do that, but that might happen.

Tarantino would only be directing this one, though. Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith has penned the script, inspired by an idea from Tarantino. As strange as it seems for a writer-director like Tarantino to cap off his career with a movie he didn’t even write, Tarantino told Deadline that the Star Trek movie will at least share some DNA with his previous films—namely, it’ll basically be, uh, Pulp Fiction in space?

I will say one thing about Star Trek that I’ve been waiting for someone to bring up. I don’t know if I’ll do it or not. I’ve got to figure it out, but Mark wrote a really cool script. I like it a lot. There’s some things I need to work on but I really, really liked it. I get annoyed at Simon Pegg. He doesn’t know anything about what’s going on and he keeps making all these comments as if he knows about stuff. One of the comments he said, he’s like “Well, look, it’s not going to be ‘Pulp Fiction’ in space.” Yes, it is! [laughs hard]. If I do it, that’s exactly what it’ll be. It’ll be ‘Pulp Fiction’ in space. That ‘Pulp Fiction’-y aspect, when I read the script, I felt, I have never read a science fiction movie that has this shit in it, ever. There’s no science fiction movie that has this in it. And they said, I know, that’s why we want to make it. It’s, at the very least, unique in that regard.

So, there you go. Tarantino must be feeling kind of nostalgic for the movie that won him the Palme d’Or back in 1994, since he’s also described Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as “the closest thing he’s done to Pulp Fiction,” too.

There’s still no confirmation on whether the Star Trek movie will actually make it to production, or whether a space crime movie set on the Enterprise will actually be Tarantino’s swan song, but it sounds like the guy is serious about the project, at least. Maybe we’ll finally get to find out what they call a quarter-pounder with cheese in the Federation. In the meantime, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to hit theaters on July 26.