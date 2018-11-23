Targeted Advertising Online Is Hurting Us All

You’ve doubtlessly heard about the harmful effects of capitalism on our lives, our health, and the environment. But Dr. Nathalie Maréchal, senior research fellow at Ranking Digital Rights, explains that big tech companies’ turn toward targeted advertising has created a new, possibly even more damaging economic system: “surveillance capitalism.” On this episode of The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast, she explains that, if we understand privacy and data protection to be intimately linked to the basic structure of society, it’s time to challenge the status quo.



