Targeting The Young: Gangs of El Salvador (Part 4)

El Salvador is set to eclipse Honduras as the country with the highest homicide rate in the world. There have already been over 5,700 murders this year in a country with a population of just over six million. El Salvador’s murder rate is now the highest it’s been since the end of the country’s brutal civil war — there is on average around one murder an hour.

The staggering death toll follows the breakdown of a truce between powerful, rival gangs and the government. The government’s crackdown on the gangs in the capital has forced gang members to spread out all over the country and with them they have taken high levels of violence.

In part four of our five-part series, VICE News correspondent Danny Gold reports on how it is the country’s youngest who are often most at risk from the violence.

