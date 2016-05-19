Tate Kobang Premieres His New Video for “Don’t Need” Featuring Freeband TEST

For the past few years, Tate Kobang has put Baltimore on his sleeve, which is something he told us all about about last fall. And today, Noisey is premiering his new video for “Don’t Need,” a visual in which he brings together a narrative about a prospective crew member who’s thrown in the back of a car and blindfolded. Then Tate and his crew proceed to turn the hell up. The track’s production—by D Dae & Lando—captures the lowkey energy that Tate owned with his hit from last year, “Bank Rolls Remix.” Later, newcomer Freeband TEST’s voice adds a stark but welcome contrast to Kobang’s.

Watch “Don’t Need” below.