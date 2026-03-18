Tattoos Can Cost You Your Vision If You Have This Condition

Anyone getting a tattoo knows the inherent risks. Infection, allergic reactions, and good old-fashioned regret. What most people don’t expect is that tattoo ink, in rare cases, can be linked to serious eye inflammation and lasting vision damage.

The condition is called tattoo-associated uveitis, and it’s exactly as unpleasant as it sounds. Uveitis is inflammation inside the eye, and researchers say this version appears to be driven by an immune response to tattoo ink. It doesn’t seem limited to tattoos near the face or eyes. ABC News reported one patient’s eye inflammation was linked to a years-old tattoo on her back, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology says proximity to the eye is not required.

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The early signs could include red eyes, pain, blurry vision, sensitivity to light, and, in more severe cases, glaucoma, scarring, and permanent damage. A 2025 Australian review identified 40 cases between 2023 and 2025, and ScienceAlert reported that published global cases have doubled since 2010.

If You Have This Condition, Tattoos Could Threaten Your Vision

The risk still appears rare, but the treatment side of this story is brutal. The study found that only three patients had no vision loss during care. Thirty experienced temporary vision loss, and seven had permanent vision loss tied to irreversible structural damage. Many patients also needed long-term immunosuppression, including biologic drugs. That’s a harsh trade-off for a tattoo.

There are a few patterns worth noting. It was reported that larger tattoos and black ink could carry a higher risk, and the study found black ink in 25 of 27 cases where the color was known. The reaction can also appear long after the tattoo appointment is a distant memory. ScienceAlert says symptoms have appeared anywhere from three months to ten years later. ABC reported that at least one case surfaced even later.

One patient, Chef Nelize Pretorius, told ABC News, “I could hardly see,” and said, “I was losing my vision, and nobody was able to tell me why.” Her ophthalmologist, Dr. Josephine Richards, said, “We do not know why the eye gets caught in the crossfire.”

Rare or not, that’s enough reason to pay attention. If a tattoo becomes raised or inflamed and your eyes start hurting, get checked right away.