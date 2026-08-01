Taurus, August 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

You have a very clear relationship with what you want. Not what you should want, not what looks good on paper — what you actually, in your body, want. That instinct is one of your better qualities, Taurus, and most of the time it serves you. August is not here to take it away from you. It is here to complicate it, and to make you understand your own desires a little better than you did in July.

Venus is in Virgo when the month opens — practical, exacting, more interested in getting things right than getting things comfortable. It’s not a natural habitat for your ruling planet, and you’ve probably felt that in the weeks leading up to August: a kind of pickiness in your desires, an inability to just enjoy something without cataloging what’s off about it. On the 6th, that changes. Venus enters Libra, its home sign, and the whole register eases. Elegant, relational, oriented toward beauty and balance — Libra isn’t Taurus territory, but it’s a zip code your ruling planet can actually relax into. You’ll notice the gear change. Something about the first week after the 6th feels more like yourself.

Videos by VICE

But here’s where August gets interesting. On the 10th, your ruling planet forms two significant aspects almost simultaneously: a trine to Pluto retrograde and a conjunction with Neptune retrograde. The Pluto trine is the easier one to absorb — deep, transformative, a sense that something beneath the surface of your relationships or your values is moving in a direction that actually serves you. A trine to Pluto is about as close to “transformation without the destruction” as planetary alignments get, and for Taurus it can feel like something clicking into place that you’d been circling for months without being able to name.

The Neptune conjunction is something else. Neptune retrograde conjunct Venus means your ruling planet, for a day or two, is swimming through idealization. Feelings get amplified. Romantic situations — whether that’s a person, a project you love, or even just a vision of what your life could look like — get a golden glow around them. For Taurus, a sign that usually runs on what is rather than what might be, this is disorienting in an instructive way. Let yourself feel it. The idealism won’t last — Neptune retrograde ensures it doesn’t crystallize into something you build on — but it’s information about what you’re hoping for underneath all the pragmatism.

On the 12th, Venus trines Uranus, and if the previous two days felt dreamy, this one feels electric. Uranus brings the unexpected — a connection you didn’t see coming, an opportunity in a domain you’d written off, a permission to want something you’d been telling yourself was too much. Taurus doesn’t usually trust the electric; you prefer things that have time and weight behind them. But every now and then something arrives that’s both quick and solid, and August is one of those months where that combination is on the table. Don’t rule it out before you’ve had a chance to actually see it.

The Solar Eclipse in Leo on the 12th arrives in the same window, amplifying everything already in motion. Eclipses in Leo operate at the level of ego and creativity — what you want to be seen doing, what you want to be known for, what you’ve been working on that deserves to see more light. For Taurus, that backdrop makes the 12th a heightened emotional day, even if the charge isn’t coming from a single identifiable source. The eclipse, the Venus-Pluto trine, the Venus-Uranus trine — they’re all happening within a narrow window, and the cumulative effect is a day that asks you to feel rather than think. Don’t try to analyze what’s moving through you. Just note what surfaces.

The 17th brings Venus in a sextile to Jupiter, and this is the uncomplicated bright spot of the month. Something socially or financially favorable opens up — a relationship gets some room to breathe, a creative project gets an infusion of energy, an opportunity arrives that fits within what you already have. Sextile energy asks you to participate rather than just receive, so lean into whatever’s presenting itself. Taurus has a tendency to hold back even when the door is clearly open, waiting to make sure it’s not a trick. On the 17th, it’s not a trick. Walk through.

Then comes the 21st, and Venus meets Saturn retrograde. This is the sobering moment — August asking you to look at what you’ve been feeling and figure out what’s true versus what you were hoping would be. Saturn retrograde is already in the business of revisiting obligations and examining commitments: are the structures in your life ones you chose, or ones you never got around to changing? When it meets your ruling planet, that examination extends to desire. What do you actually want here? What are you holding onto out of love versus inertia? Taurus is capable of staying in something comfortable long after it’s stopped being good, and Saturn retrograde conjunct Venus isn’t interested in letting that slide.

It’s not a punishing aspect. It’s a clarifying one. The things that hold up under that scrutiny — the relationships, the values, the creative investments — are all the more solid for having survived it. The things that don’t were already costing you something you couldn’t quite name. There’s relief in that, even if it doesn’t feel like it at the time. Saturn retrograde conjunct Venus can sting, but it’s a sting that comes from finally being honest instead of comfortable, and Taurus is more capable of handling that than you typically give yourself credit for.

The Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on the 28th closes the month on an intuitive, watery note. For Taurus, this is the integration phase — the part where you absorb what moved through the month rather than reaching for the next thing. A month that started with desire in Virgo-mode and moved through idealization, electricity, abundance, and finally scrutiny has left you with a better picture of where you actually are. Not where you’d like to be, not where you’ve been pretending at contentment — where you are. That’s not a small thing. Taurus is capable of tolerating a lot of distance between those two places. August just made that distance harder to ignore.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Taurus! See you next month.