Taurus, July 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

Start steeling your nerves now, Taurus, because we’re in for a flurry of retrogrades this month. Pluto retrograde remains in full swing under Aquarius, a lengthy celestial period that invites significant change and transformation. Remember: Pluto’s influence is primarily in shadowy parts of ourselves. The unseen, the subconscious, the parts of ourselves we only reveal when we’re alone. When these facets of existence go topsy-turvy, it can feel like nothing in this world is truly reliable or stable. To a certain extent, that might be true. To combat this, start working on your flexibility and adaptability skills now. In the looming shadow of five retrogrades in this month alone, now is no time to be stubborn and defiant.

Major cosmic shifts begin around July 4 when Neptune goes retrograde in Aries. This faraway blue planet expands imagination, sharpens creativity, and deepens romanticism. While these pursuits can be great for dreaming big and loving hard, they can also lure us into emotional and mental traps if we’re not careful. Neptune is a notorious trickster, convincing us of one reality when a different one actually stands before us. When Neptune goes retrograde, the line between fantasy and reality thickens. It becomes easier to know when something is a fallacy or the truth. This is a blessing in its own way. But it doesn’t come without its fair share of conflict. Prepare for old beliefs to be thrown out the window during this time.

July 4 also ushers in a conjunction of Uranus and your ruling planet, Venus, which is a slightly more prosperous alignment and one that affects you more tangibly as one of two signs governed by our celestial neighbor. This conjunction signals exciting new developments in love, finances, or both. With Neptune freshly in retrograde, all cosmic signs point to an ability to look at these intimate parts of your life more authentically and honestly. Once you get over the initial discomfort of changing up your old way of doing things, success will be easier to obtain.

Indeed, don’t let those initial hesitations deter you, Taurus. Three days later, on July 7, your ruling planet forms a fortuitous trine with Pluto retrograde. This is an incredibly positive aspect with a somewhat tumultuous celestial influence like Pluto. Whatever changes are coming to you will be for the better in the long run. It might take you a second to appreciate this fully. But those revelations will come in time. Try not to get in your own way while you wait. A coinciding opposition between Venus and the waxing gibbous Moon warns of internal conflict, likely stemming from your natural tendency to drift toward the familiar and avoid the unknown.

This month’s full Moon takes place in Capricorn, making for an especially productive and ambitious lunar event. The full Moon in Capricorn helps illuminate our obligations, responsibilities, and ambitions in an unforgivingly revealing light. Capitalize on this energy by taking some time to sit with everything that’s on your plate. What, exactly, are you striving toward? Do your current actions support these goals, or have you gotten into a situation where you’re simply treading water? The answers to these questions might not always be pleasant. But for your own sake, it’s paramount that you try to answer them regardless.

Three days later, Saturn retrograde enters the cosmic chat. Much like the full Moon in Capricorn, this celestial event invites us to revisit our personal and professional boundaries. Saturn’s retrograde is similar to Mars’ in that it calls us to slow down and avoid taking on any additional tasks or burdens. This is a time for addressing the “monkeys on your back,” so to speak. What jobs, chores, or other tasks have you been putting off because they’re unpleasant or unsavory? Now is the time to start working on those. Saturn retrograde has no interest in our earthly excuses.

As if the cosmos hadn’t already thrown enough curveballs at us, the most notorious of all the planetary retrogrades goes into effect on July 18: Mercury retrograde. This celestial period has a habit of disaffecting our abilities to communicate, interact with technology, travel, and learn. If it has to do with mental or professional expansion or achievement, Mercury retrograde is liable to mess it up. You won’t be able to avoid every single disaster, Taurus. And if you try, you’ll only whip yourself into a frenzy. Instead, proceed with caution, and keep your eyes peeled. Many of the problems we encounter during Mercury retrograde could be avoided with some extra prep.

The Sun’s transition into Leo marks the beginning of this passionate celestial season on July 22. Shortly thereafter, the Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase in Leo. We don’t typically associate this celestial domain with “rest” and “quiet,” but there are ways the two can coexist in a fruitful way. The new Moon in Leo invites us to look deeper into ourselves and find out who we truly are. If we don’t know, then how can we expect anyone else to understand us? Once this new Moon goes dark on July 24, take some time to meet yourself again.

Make sure you don’t skimp out on this opportunity, Taurus. On July 30, the final retrograde of the month goes into effect. And because of this celestial body’s domain over our vulnerable, weak spots, it’s liable to be the most transformative one yet. Chiron retrograde invites significant emotional maturation and evolution. It’s a time for healing old wounds and turning that pain into power and wisdom. During this time, the stars invite you to process the events of the past several weeks (or longer) to determine how you can use them to your advantage.

Your cosmic forecast ends with a harmonious trine between your ruling planet and the waxing crescent Moon. This positive relationship between Venus, the overseer of love and finances, and the waxing crescent Moon, a lunar phase conducive to planning and preparation, indicates prime energy for setting intentions and taking small steps toward your goals ahead of the upcoming month.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Taurus! See you next month.