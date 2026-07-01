Taurus, July 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

Venus opens July still in Leo, which means the first nine days of the month carry a little more drama than you usually allow yourself, Taurus. Leo wants things felt out in the open and shown off a little, and your ruling planet borrowing that energy is a strange fit for a sign that prefers its pleasures private and unwitnessed. Resist the urge to dismiss it as not your style. Let yourself want something visibly, just this once, even if it’s small: a meal, an outfit, a person, a Saturday with nothing on the schedule. You don’t owe anyone an explanation for enjoying your own life in plain sight, and pretending otherwise has never made you happier, only smaller. Staying tucked away keeps things simple, but simplicity isn’t always the same as honesty about what you actually want, even for a sign as good at contentment as you are.

In the first days of the month, before Venus moves signs, there’s an undertone good to sit with: permission to want what you want without trimming it down for someone else’s comfort. You’re skilled at shrinking your desires to a size that doesn’t inconvenience people. Early July asks you to stop doing that, at least for a few days, and to notice how much energy that shrinking has been costing you all along. The 4th brings Mars conjunct Uranus in Gemini, nowhere near your sign, but the unpredictability in the air might still reach you secondhand, through someone else’s sudden change of plans or a schedule that won’t hold still. You don’t love surprises. Try to let this one pass through without treating it as a personal offense against your carefully made arrangements.

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The 7th marks Neptune’s station retrograde in Aries, distant from your placements but good to know about for the haze it introduces into the wider month: financial decisions, romantic assumptions, and anything requiring precision are better handled with extra care through the back half of July. Then on the 9th, Venus moves into Virgo, and this is the actual turning point of your month. Virgo is practical, detail-oriented, and far more comfortable in your skin than Leo’s attention-seeking energy ever was. The back half of July puts your ruling planet somewhere that understands you completely: a sign that shows love through usefulness, through fixing what’s broken, through paying attention to the small things other people overlook entirely.

Venus trines Chiron on the 10th, and with Venus newly settled in Virgo, this aspect carries unmistakable tenderness. Old wounds around being loved for what you do rather than who you simply are might surface here, gently, with room to actually look at them instead of just managing around them like you usually do. The 11th brings Venus into a connection that supports honest conversation about needs you don’t always say plainly, and on the 13th, Venus squares Uranus, which could rattle a relationship or a financial plan that’s felt stable for a while. Don’t panic. Squares are work, not collapse. This one’s asking you to update something rather than abandon it entirely.

Meanwhile, the Sun conjuncts Mercury in Cancer on the 13th, and the New Moon lands in that same sign on the 14th. Cancer is a fellow homebody, a fellow creature of comfort, and this lunar reset is a generous one for you specifically. Use it to set an intention around your actual home, your body, your daily rituals: the steady, unflashy infrastructure of a good life that you tend to better than almost anyone else manages to. Mercury, which has been retrograde, finally goes direct on the 23rd, untangling whatever logistics or money conversations got stuck earlier in the month and freeing them up to move again.

The Sun enters Leo on the 22nd, warming the social temperature around you even as your own ruling planet has already moved on to calmer terrain. You don’t need to match everyone else’s brightness this month, Taurus. Let them have July’s flashier energy while you handle the parts of life that actually need tending and won’t tend themselves. On the 26th, Saturn stations retrograde in Aries, asking the people and structures around you to slow down and reckon with what’s actually sustainable, which happens to be a question you’ve been asking your whole life without much company.

The 29th brings a packed finish: the Sun conjuncts Jupiter in Leo, expanding confidence and opportunity in a sign that’s spent the month encouraging everyone to be a little bolder, and Venus squares Mars the same day, putting a little strain between what you want and how hard you’re willing to push for it. Hours later, the Full Moon lands in Aquarius, illuminating your finances, your values, or a friendship that’s asking for more honesty than you’ve been offering it lately. Aquarius isn’t your natural language, but this Full Moon doesn’t need you to be fluent in it. It just needs you to show up plainly and tell the truth about what you actually need from the people around you.

What July offers you, Taurus, is a month that opens in a costume that doesn’t quite fit and closes in one that does. Venus moving from Leo into Virgo is your ruling planet coming home to a register that matches your actual values: steadiness, usefulness, care expressed through action instead of display. You spend the first third of the month being asked to want things in the open. You’ll spend the rest of it remembering that wanting things calmly and meeting them with consistency has always been where your strength actually lives. Both ways of moving through the world are valid. You just get to choose which one feels like home, and at this point, you probably already know. Either way, the month ends with your ruling planet right where it belongs, and so do you.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Taurus! See you next month.