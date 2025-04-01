Taurus, April 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For hard-working, steadfast, and luxurious Taurus: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of April.

The lingering effects of Venus and Mercury retrograde continue into this month. Fortunately, it won’t be for long. These nearby planets maintain their retrograde motion through April’s halfway point. During this time, it will be especially important for you to guard your emotional and financial resources closely as your ruling planet Venus’ retrograde threatens to throw these aspects of daily life upside down. Miscommunication and the temptation to act recklessly will increase in the first week and a half of April. While this isn’t necessarily a guarantee of disaster, it is an opportunity to choose your words and actions carefully. Be wary of choosing short-term satisfaction over long-term happiness.

The way forward might seem a bit uncertain as the waxing crescent Moon forms a challenging square with your ruling planet on April 3. This lunar phase encourages planning and preparation. However, the negative aspect of its relationship to Venus retrograde suggests a high probability of project delays or lovers’ quarrels. The cosmos’ energy takes an upward swing a few days later on April 7 when Mercury shifts out of retrograde. The first of two planetary shifts we’ll experience this month, this cosmic transition also coincides with a conjunction of Venus and Saturn in Pisces. While the latter aspect has some potential snares to consider, the former retrograde departure might be able to help.

Following the square between Venus and the waxing crescent Moon, the conjunction of Saturn and Venus seems to hold more strife than satisfaction. The end of Venus retrograde might be fast approaching at this point in the month, but it won’t be here quite yet. Saturn’s proximity to challenge and a need for stronger discipline suggests Venus-related mishaps will present their most substantial hurdles around this time. Indeed, Mercury couldn’t make its shift out of retrograde at a more ideal time. When this nearby planet resumes its regular orbital path, communication pathways clear, travel obstacles clear up, and technology becomes more reliable. You have more tools in your tool kit for handling your current situation than you give yourself credit for, Taurus.

Tensions might arise around April 10 when the waxing gibbous Moon directly opposes your ruling planet. Besides the ultra-potent full Moon, the waxing gibbous phase often conjures the most friction out of all the stages of the lunar cycle. This celestial period calls us to assess our surroundings for the good, the bad, and the ugly. Acknowledge your successes. Reaffirm your goals, and determine how you can better get from point A to point B.

The waxing gibbous phase is a time for managerial refinement throughout all aspects of our lives. Its direct opposition to your retrograde ruling planet urges you to pay close attention to romantic or financial snags that might arise. While not always the case, these small bumps in the path can be the initial warning signs of an impassable road ahead. It’s true that the best things in life require work. But there’s a difference between work and self-deprecation.

April 13 will boost mental and emotional clarity as the Moon reaches its full strength in Libra. That same day, Venus shifts out of retrograde, completing this month’s set of planetary shifts. Matters of the heart or wallet become more stable. Self-esteem increases. This transition coinciding with a full Moon makes this forecast especially powerful. Pay close attention to cues in romantic relationships. Look a little closer at your financial decisions or investments. As the cloudy fog of Venus retrograde lifts, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to improve these areas of your life—if you’re willing to be vulnerable enough to accept constructive criticism. Personal growth can feel uncomfortable for a while before we begin to enjoy the rewards this evolution has to offer.

The Sun’s transition into your celestial domain on April 19 ushers in Taurus season, which tends to emphasize our desire for material stability and comfort. Your cosmic season begins with your ruling planet forming two sextiles with Uranus and the last-quarter Moon. Not necessarily action-oriented aspects, these alignments still signal positive energy in your corner, which is never a bad thing to have. The last-quarter Moon encourages adjustment and release before the restorative new Moon. Considering Uranus’ place in this forecast, there’s a good chance that what the cosmos tells us to release won’t be what we originally expected.

A conjunction of Venus and Saturn on April 25 is a natural progression from your ruling planet’s previous sextiles. Adjusting to a new normal takes time, Taurus. Give yourself room to acclimate. But in that same breath, persevere through the early temptations to quit when the going gets tough. Your stubborn streak can be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you choose to use it.

The Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase in your celestial domain on April 27. This period of the lunar cycle calls us to rest, recharge, and recalibrate. Avoid taking on extra obligations and responsibilities during this time, stargazer. Just because you can add more to your plate doesn’t necessarily mean you should. Your ruling planet and Mercury’s shift out of retrograde have kicked up plenty of dust. Rather than trying to fight your way through the haze, the stars seem to be urging you to wait for things to settle down.

Your cosmic forecast ends with one final transition on the last day of April: Venus’ entry back into Aries. Your ruling planet had transitioned back into Pisces during its retrograde period. Now that Venus is back in this fiery, assertive domain, an urge to pursue one’s passions returns. No one can take these steps for you, Taurus. The Moon’s waxing crescent phase in these final days offers the inspiration to start planning and preparing for how to reach your goals and aspirations. Consider your ruling planet’s crossing back into Aries as an extra push in the right direction. The cosmos has put you through quite the rollercoaster this month. But these obstacles and hurdles appear to be dwindling further ahead. Stay strong, stargazer.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Taurus! See you next month.