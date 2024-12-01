Taurus, December 2024: Your Monthly Horoscope

For hard-working, steadfast, and luxurious Taurus: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of December.

Your celestial forecast begins under a new Moon in Sagittarius. This placement brings an aspirational and hopeful element to an otherwise restful lunar period. While you typically associate progress with forward motion, the stars directly challenge this idea around the first of the month. Rather than sprinting forward to pursue your personal or professional endeavors, the cosmos urges you to get your ducks in a row first. Don’t underestimate the long-lasting benefits of adequate mental and emotional preparation, Taurus.



A subsequent trine between your ruling planet, Venus, and Uranus retrograde on December 2 further emphasizes the celestial push toward trying a different, more methodical approach. Venus governs love, self-esteem, and finances. Uranus governs rebellion, innovation, and creativity—all of which turn inward due to Uranus’ retrograde motion. A positive aspect between these two celestial bodies signals an exciting opportunity to deepen your relationship with yourself and your dreams. Your emotional and financial resources are finite, and Uranus reveals exciting new ways to spend them wisely.

On December 4, the waxing crescent Moon conjoins with Venus, pushing you to take action toward the goals you laid out under the shadow of the new Moon earlier in the week. Make sure you capitalize on this energy while it’s here. Two days later, on December 6, motivation and energy will wane as Mars goes retrograde for the first time in over two years. Having a clear handle on your objectives makes wading through these sluggish feelings a bit easier. That can go a long way. The sudden energy shift of Mars retrograde might seem disheartening at first, but celestial good fortune follows not long after.

Indeed, the next day, December 7, sees Venus’ transit into Aquarius and Neptune’s return to direct motion. Your ruling planet’s transition from Capricorn to Aquarius takes some pressure off of matters of the heart or wallet. The stars remind you that sometimes, the pursuit of joy is enough. Not every step you take down this life path has to have some greater objective behind it, Taurus. Your happiness is a meaningful and worthy goal to work toward. This idea is emphasized by Neptune’s return to direct motion on the same day, boosting imagination and creativity. Neptune rules our dreams and spirituality. Its forward motion invites you to pursue what fulfills your heart regardless of what accolades it might bring you, if any.

Starting on December 11, the Moon becomes a significant player in your cosmic forecast. First, the waxing gibbous Moon enters your celestial domain, calling you to take stock of your progress thus far and consider whether you’ve come closer or strayed from your original intentions. Under this lunar phase, the stars ask a simple question: do you readjust, or do you proceed as usual? Two somewhat challenging alignments immediately after the Moon’s transit into Taurus suggest the stars might be pointing toward the latter. Not only does your ruling planet form a challenging square with the Moon. But Venus also directly stands off with Mars retrograde, which will have been zapping energy for just under a week.

There’s no rushing this process, Taurus. As much as your stubborn streak might enjoy the universe to move at your pace, this simply isn’t how it works. Learning how to adapt to the cosmos’ timeline is a far better use of your energy than fighting the inevitable. Lean into this discomfort and impatience. Why do you think time is so scant? Would you really feel more at ease if you had more time to fill? Try to avoid the temptation to ruminate and panic. You have more wiggle room than these anxieties would suggest.

December 15 ushers in two notable cosmic events. The full Moon reaches its peak under mutable Gemini, bringing with it a sense of emotional flexibility and open-mindedness. At the same time, Mercury returns direct. This marks an end to the infamous planetary retrograde that has been in effect since the end of November. Communication pathways clear, expansion becomes more achievable, and tech mishaps ease. With the full Moon in Gemini, now is an excellent time for re-acquainting yourself with your immediate community. Plan a gathering with friends. Attend local social events. Make time for deep one-on-one conversations with someone you care about. Now is the time to understand and connect.

Four days later, on December 19, the waning gibbous directly opposes Venus, signaling a disconnect between what we want and what we need. As the lunar phase calls us to release parts of ourselves or our lives that no longer serve us, sentimental Venus rebels, urging us to hold on. Your ruling planet’s trine with Jupiter retrograde will help loosen this metaphorical grip on past behaviors, grudges, or toxic relationships, opening your mind to the possibility of what true happiness, love, and freedom can really look like.

Around December 24, your ruling planet forms a favorable sextile with Chiron at the same time that it locks into a harmonious trine with the waning crescent Moon. As Chiron urges you to find the silver lining of your past hardships and trials, the waning crescent Moon helps ease you into a more restful, introspective state. At a time when everyone is hustling and bustling amidst the holiday season, be sure you’re focusing some of that compassionate, gracious energy on yourself, Taurus.



The new Moon forms a sextile with Venus on December 29, one day before it reaches its darkest phase under Capricorn on December 30. Under the pragmatic and responsibility-oriented Capricorn, the final new Moon of the year helps reconcile judgments of ourselves and others. Sextiles aren’t typically action-oriented aspects, and fortunately, this isn’t necessarily an action-oriented process. Capitalize on this energy in the final days of 2024 by engaging in your favorite self-care rituals. Make amends with others wherever possible, and prepare your heart and mind for the coming year.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Taurus! See you next month.