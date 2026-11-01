Taurus, November 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

You hold on to things, Taurus. The concert tee from a show you barely remember, the coffee mug with a chip in the handle, the friend who only calls when they need a favor. Some of that is loyalty, and loyalty is one of your best traits. Some of it is that letting go feels like losing, and you hate losing anything you’ve already decided belongs to you. Venus has been retrograde since early October, dragging old attachments back into view and making you look at each one with fresh eyes. This month, you finally get to decide what stays and what goes, and you get to make that call without anyone rushing you.

The first two weeks still carry that retrograde energy, so expect a few reruns. An ex might resurface out of nowhere. A money decision you made months ago could come back to bite you, or at least nibble. You might catch yourself scrolling through old photos late at night, wondering how you ended up here and whether you should have done things differently. If all of that sounds exhausting, know that the retrograde is doing its job, putting the past right in front of you so you can sort through it properly. Hold off on big purchases and big promises until the middle of the month. You’ll have a much better read on everything once Venus turns around.

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The 4th brings a welcome break from all that reflecting. Venus forms a sextile with Jupiter, and the mood lifts. Jupiter is the planet of generosity and good luck, and it puts you in a giving mood, which is when you’re at your most charming. Cook for people. Pick up the tab if your budget allows it. Say yes to the dinner invitation you’d normally skip in favor of your couch and a blanket. You’ve spent a lot of energy looking backward lately, and a night of good food and good company will do more for you than another round of overthinking. What you put out this week has a way of coming back around.

On the 10th, Venus forms a sextile with Mars, and your wants get some muscle behind them. This is a great day to ask for something. A raise, a better rate, help with a move, a little more effort from the person you’re dating. You usually wait for good things to come to you, and that patience has gotten you far. Still, waiting can slip into hoping someone will read your mind, and people are terrible mind readers. This sextile makes asking easier. Mars brings the push, and Venus keeps the delivery warm, so you come across as confident without coming off as pushy. Make the ask while the window is open.

The 14th is the turning point. Venus stations direct in Libra, and something in you exhales. Six weeks of second-guessing are wrapping up, and the decisions that felt impossible in October now have obvious answers. Since Libra is the sign of balance and partnership, this is a fitting moment to look at the give-and-take in your life. Who gives back as much as they get? Which commitments drain you without giving much back? Which habits feel good in the moment and terrible the next morning? Venus direct gives you the green light to act on what the last six weeks taught you, so trust what you learned.

For a Taurus, acting on it usually means letting something go, and that’s the hard part. You don’t toss things easily, whether it’s a sweater you haven’t worn in years, a grudge you’ve been nursing since summer, or a subscription you keep meaning to cancel. When you keep something out of guilt or habit, it costs you space, money, energy, or some combination of the three. Clearing out what no longer fits makes room for the things you love, and when you love something, you go all in. Start small if you have to. One drawer, one unread email thread, one awkward conversation you’ve been dodging. Each one makes the next one easier.

The 28th brings a second sextile between Venus and Jupiter, and this one has a different flavor. Back on the 4th, the generosity flowed outward. Now it’s pointed at you. With the holidays kicking off, you’ll probably end up hosting, cooking, cleaning, and making sure everyone else has a full plate before you sit down. This time, let someone help with the dishes. Accept the compliment without deflecting it. Take the leftovers home. Help can feel strange to accept for a sign that prides itself on taking care of business, but this sextile makes it a lot easier. People want to be there for you too. Let them.

On the 29th, Venus opposes Chiron in Aries, and an old sore spot may get poked. For you, it could be the time someone called you selfish for wanting what you wanted, or stubborn for holding your ground on something you cared about. Holiday gatherings have a way of dragging these memories out, usually courtesy of the relative who never knows when to drop a subject. If a comment stings, notice it without letting it run the rest of your night. You can acknowledge an old wound without reopening it. Oppositions ask you to find a middle ground, and sometimes that middle ground is a deep breath and a second helping of pie.

Your loyalty has carried you through things most people will never know about, Taurus. You stick around, you follow through, and you remember the details that make people feel loved. This month asks you to point some of that loyalty back at yourself. Keep what nourishes you and release what drains you, without apologizing for either choice. By the time Venus picks up speed again, you’ll have more room in your life, in your schedule, and maybe even in your closet. Fill that space slowly and on purpose. You’ve always known what feels good. Now you get to build a life with more of it.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Taurus! See you next month.