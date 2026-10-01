Taurus, October 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

Venus spends most of October retrograde in Scorpio, and there’s really no polite way to describe what that means for Taurus: your ruling planet is digging through the stuff you’d usually prefer to leave exactly where you put it. Love, money, attraction, self-worth, jealousy, old desires, questionable decisions that seemed perfectly reasonable at the time. Scorpio wants the truth even when the truth is inconvenient, while Taurus would sometimes rather keep the furniture where it is and call the room finished. This month, a few things are getting moved.

Venus stations retrograde on October 3, beginning several weeks of review around what you value and who gets access to you. Retrogrades aren’t necessarily about going backward, although an ex, an old crush, or some long-forgotten emotional loose end could certainly make an appearance. The bigger issue is that something you thought you’d settled might deserve another look. Maybe your needs have changed. Maybe the arrangement still works on paper but feels increasingly lousy in practice. Taurus can stay loyal to a decision long after the decision has stopped being loyal to you.

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That’s worth remembering because Venus in Scorpio isn’t especially interested in maintaining appearances. Scorpio gets nosy. It wants to know why you want what you want, why certain people still get under your skin, and why you keep insisting you’re fine when you’ve complained about the same thing to three different friends. Venus retrograde gives you time to look at all of that without immediately doing anything about it. You’re allowed to reconsider before you announce a verdict.

Mercury conjuncts Venus on October 7, bringing communication directly into whatever Venus has been stirring up. A conjunction blends the two planets involved, so thoughts, feelings, attraction, money, and conversation are sitting at the same table for a day. This could be useful if you’ve needed to say something you’ve been rehearsing privately for weeks.

Just don’t mistake finally having the words for needing to say every single one of them. Taurus can hold things in for ages and then deliver the entire archive once the door opens. If you’re talking to somebody you care about, give them a chance to participate in the conversation rather than handing them a 47-slide presentation on everything they’ve ever done wrong. The point is connection, not winning Best Supporting Evidence.

October 10 brings Venus retrograde square Mars, alongside the New Moon in Libra. A square creates tension, and Mars has very little patience for Venus when the two are pulling in different directions. Desire and action can get out of sync. You might want closeness but feel irritated by the person offering it. You could want reassurance while acting like you’d rather be left alone. Money could become another source of irritation if what feels pleasurable right now conflicts with what you know you should probably save for later.

The Libra New Moon adds another Venus-ruled influence to the day. Libra shares your ruling planet, but it handles Venus very differently. Taurus wants security, comfort, consistency, and something solid enough to lean against. Libra looks at exchange: who’s giving, who’s receiving, and how the whole arrangement feels between two people. That makes October 10 a good point to notice where you’ve mistaken stability for satisfaction. Staying because something is familiar and staying because it genuinely works are not always the same decision.

Venus squares Pluto on October 20, and this one can bring some uncomfortable honesty around attachment and control. Pluto has a habit of exposing whatever people have been trying to manage indirectly. Maybe you’ve been withholding affection because you’re hurt. Maybe someone else’s attention has become a little too important to your mood. Maybe you keep saying you don’t care about something while checking on it twelve times a day. Human beings are embarrassing creatures sometimes. Welcome to the club.

What helps here is resisting the urge to turn discomfort into a grand conclusion about yourself or somebody else. A jealous feeling doesn’t mean you’re secretly toxic. Wanting reassurance doesn’t make you needy. Feeling possessive for five minutes doesn’t require you to reorganize the relationship. Feelings can give you information without getting promoted to management.

On October 25, Venus retrograde leaves Scorpio and backs into Libra. The atmosphere around your ruling planet changes considerably here. Scorpio has spent most of the month asking what’s buried underneath desire. Libra is more interested in what happens between people once those desires have been admitted. You could find yourself thinking more about fairness, reciprocity, and how much emotional labor you’re doing compared with everyone else involved.

The Full Moon arrives in Taurus on October 26, putting the emotional peak of the month right in your sign. Full Moons bring feelings into clearer view, and having one in your own territory can make it harder to ignore what your body and instincts have been telling you. Something that’s been bothering you all month could finally become simple enough to name. You don’t need to solve it that night. Sometimes knowing, without arguing with yourself for another week, is enough progress.

A Taurus Full Moon can also bring your attention back to comfort in the most literal sense. How does your life feel to live in? Are you sleeping enough? Are you spending your time with people who leave you feeling better afterward? Does your home feel like somewhere you can exhale, or has it become another place where you’re constantly doing things for everyone else? Taurus is deeply connected to the physical world, and your nervous system usually knows before your brain catches up when something has become unsustainable.

Venus retrograde opposes Chiron on October 28, ending the month on a more tender note. Chiron deals with old wounds, and an opposition can make the distance between what you want and what still hurts especially noticeable. A relationship, compliment, rejection, money conversation, or memory could touch something older than the present situation deserves.

Try not to punish the present for what happened in the past. If somebody says something that bothers you, ask what they meant. If you need more from a relationship, say it plainly. Taurus has a reputation for stubbornness, but sometimes the stubborn thing isn’t refusing to change your mind. It’s insisting you don’t need anything when you very obviously do.

October gives your ruling planet a lot to sort through, and most of it comes back to one question: does what you’ve been holding onto still feel good in your hands? Venus retrograde doesn’t require you to throw everything away. It gives you permission to admit when something needs to be handled differently. By the time the Full Moon lights up your sign and Venus returns to Libra, you’ll have a better sense of what deserves your loyalty and what has simply benefited from your reluctance to let go.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Taurus! See you next month.