Taurus, September 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

You’ve spent two months getting to know your own desires better than you usually let yourself. July asked you to be honest about what you value. August ran Venus through Neptune’s idealism and Saturn’s reality check in the same month — what do you actually want, and are you willing to commit to it? September is the month where Venus stops being diplomatic about the whole thing. Your ruling planet enters Scorpio on the 10th, and if you’ve been expecting the graceful, harmonious register of Libra to continue, Taurus, September has other plans.

Venus in Libra to start the month is still the familiar comfort — elegant, relational, the pleasure of a well-appointed room and a well-chosen conversation. Use those first nine days. There’s a warmth and social ease in early September that won’t last the month, and it’s worth moving through it consciously rather than just letting it happen. If there’s something you want to say to someone, or a situation you’d like to bring to a graceful resolution before the energy changes, the first week is the window.

Videos by VICE

On the 10th, Venus enters Scorpio, and the whole character of your ruling planet’s expression changes overnight. Scorpio is Venus at its most uncompromising — possessive, perceptive, oriented toward depth over surface and truth over comfort. For Taurus, who rules the same planet from the opposite end of the zodiac, this is what your desire looks like with all the pleasantness stripped off. Not ugly. Not wrong. Just more honest than you usually allow it to be in polite company.

The same day Venus enters Scorpio, it opposes Chiron. That’s a pointed arrival — your ruling planet entering its most intense sign and immediately making contact with the wound. What gets activated around the 10th won’t be random: Venus opposition Chiron surfaces old hurts specifically around desire and vulnerability. The places you’ve been wanting something but protecting yourself from wanting it too obviously. The experiences where wanting something deeply cost you something — dignity, stability, the sense of being in control of your own emotional state. Taurus is good at appearing self-sufficient. The 10th will show you where that self-sufficiency is protection versus preference.

Venus square Pluto retrograde on the 15th deepens this. A square between your ruling planet and Pluto is intense territory — desire meeting power, wanting meeting control. For Taurus, the square manifests as a reckoning: something about how you’ve been relating to someone, or how you’ve been denying what you want from them, becomes impossible to continue avoiding. Pluto retrograde strips the comfortable story away and leaves the actual dynamic standing there. Pluto’s process is slow and irreversible — once it shows you something, that knowledge doesn’t un-arrive. It’s not comfortable. It’s also, in the Pluto way, clarifying.

What the Pluto square will likely reveal is some version of an imbalance — either you’ve been giving more than you’re getting and telling yourself it’s fine, or you’ve been holding back in a way that’s starting to cost the other person something they’d want you to know about. Either direction requires a conversation you haven’t had yet. September is the month you have it, or at least the month it becomes undeniable that you need to.

The New Moon in Virgo on the 11th offers a grounded, practical anchor in the middle of all this. Virgo’s energy is discerning and service-oriented — it helps sort the useful from the merely emotionally compelling. For Taurus, the New Moon the day after Venus enters Scorpio is a useful counterweight: the heart may be in Scorpio, but the head can stay in Virgo for a bit. Let both inform what you do next.

The Autumnal Equinox arrives on the 23rd with the Sun entering Libra, and the collective energy tilts toward balance and relationship — a bit of cosmic breathing room after the Scorpio-and-Pluto intensity of mid-month. Venus is still in Scorpio, still running its truth-seeking agenda on your desires, but the Sun in Libra provides some relational grace to work with. You can be honest about what you want without it having to be delivered at full Scorpio volume.

The Full Moon in Aries on the 26th closes the month in your opposite sign — a culmination in the territory of pure self-direction, the self before compromise. For Taurus, who often builds identity through relationship and comfort rather than solitary assertion, an Aries Full Moon is the sky asking what you want when you remove everyone else’s needs from the equation for a moment. Not permanently. Just long enough to get an honest answer.

Venus in Scorpio will carry through October, so the work September starts isn’t finished by the 30th. What this month does is break the seal. After two months of desire getting increasingly understood and named, this is the month it stops being abstract and starts being something you have to actually deal with. Taurus is built for the long game. This is the month the game gets real.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Taurus! See you next month.