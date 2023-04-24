The Best Gifts for Taurus, Other Than a Really Long Nap

Draw a long bath, queue up the best Netflix shows, and order a flawless spread from your favorite restaurant—it’s Taurus season (April 20 to May 20), which means it’s time to unwind with delicious treats, quality home goods, and extra cozy loungewear. Let everyone’s favorite earth sign—no shade, Virgo and Capricorn, but y’all are a little high-strung—coax you into putting down your own roots, savoring stability, and finally splurging on that bottle of fancy olive oil that’s been sitting in your Amazon cart.

After the flash of high-voltage energy that is Aries season, it’s nice to pump the brakes and pull up a fireside seat beside Taurus for some chill chit-chat and the perfect pét-nat. As the resident bull of the zodiac, this sign is a ride-or-die friend with a lot of patience for the people they respect, and not much for the ones they don’t. They’re also ruled by Venus, and ready to go all in with their relationships (so long as that loyalty is reciprocated) and prefer to show affection through acts—not just words—of affection. That’s what makes shopping for Taurus so fun: You know they’re going to appreciate a thoughtful material gesture. This earth sign baby resides in the house of money and possessions, so they’ll be not only grateful, but hyped to receive the best cult-fave cookware, fancy pillows, and more gifts that say, “Look, I know you like to rage, but that you really love to post up at home for the weekend like the cozy king you are.”

Here are the best Taurean gifts, from luxury pantry staples to cozy bathrobes.

The born gourmand

No one cooks up a Julia Child-level meal quite like a Taurus, who will appreciate any and all additions to their gourmand pantry by way of cooking gear and cult-fave kitchen items. Le Creuset is the kind of high quality, heritage French brand that Taurus will love—and the brand’s best-selling braiser comes in a perfectly 1970s burnt-orange colorway. It has a 4.9-star rating on Williams Sonoma, with reviewers especially praising its versatility. In the words of one user, “Not only can you do braising, but you can use it as a regular fry pan for pan frying/sauteing. It’s great to use for pasta dishes and crumbles. So many of my dishes have been made using this. I love how you can do stove top-to-oven cooking.”

You can never have enough EVOO, and Flamingo Estate is one of the most coveted, aesthetic brands slinging the liquid gold. The taste of its Ojai, California-made olive oil is peppery and bright, and the perfect choice for drizzling over a piece of toast, a boiled egg, or a juicy ball of burrata. Taurus will go ham.

What’s a Taurus to do when they’ve slammed nearly the whole bag of Takis, but need to save room for ice cream? Reach for their lil dumpling chip clip, of course.

Rise and grind (up the weed)

Taurus is a hard-worker, no doubt about that—but they’re also a hard chiller, which is why they have a top-tier spot in our dream blunt rotation. It’s nothing short of cosmic serendipity that the bull’s season begins on 4/20, so why not outfit your Taurus in Hedley & Bennett’s epic apron collaboration with the Grateful Dead? The brand is currently offering free embroidery for a limited time, so hop on it to give your bull some personalized jawn.

Slip-on sneakers

Taurus was born to wear slip-on sneakers. After all, why bother lacing-up your New Balance kicks, when you can just slide into them like an unbothered prince? This pair of slip-ons from the brand is over $50 off at Bodega, and the perfect spring/summer shoe.

Their couch is their throne

Taurus loves to hold court in their living room, and is ever the gracious host and curator of nights that will have friends saying, “Remember that epic, themed Arbor Day spread they made a few years ago?” They’ll dig a little zhuzh assistance in the form of pillows shaped like cherries and ones that look like the cousin of Flubber.

They’re the kingpin

If you had to pin down the right retro aesthetic for Taurus, it would be a mix of late 70s stoner den and Cocaine Decor, the latter of which is the El Chapo-infused take on the larger-than-life style that ruled the 1980s, which continues to give us pipe dreams of lacquered furniture, dramatic mirrors, and black marble ashtrays/catch-alls. Tauruses love shaping the vibe ofo their space, and this ashtray and mirror are just the ticket for saying “Welcome to my sexy lair.”

Kiss their ring

Bending down on one knee to kiss your friend’s Taurus-themed ring? Very on-brand for the powerful sign.

The masters of relaxation

Finding the best bodega? Lounging around the house? Saying “sure” and then “actually… nah” five hours later to big weekend party plans? Taurus is excellent at all three, and needs some loungewear and comfy robes that bring big lowkey-luxury energy for their favorite commute—from the couch to the fridge and back—such as these bold Dusen Dusen striped cotton and graphic robes.

The most comfortable men’s underwear, period

Your bull is a pro lounge lizard, which means they also deserve some truly comfortable boxers for chilling around the house and stepping out on the town. VICE writer Adam Rothbarth can’t get enough of these Lululemon (yes, king, Lululemon) boxers, and writes that they’re “great for sitting around, going on long walks, and even for workouts” in his VICE review of the undies; “I honestly don’t know what kind of textile wizardry can make something that’s so comfortable and durable for so long,” he concludes.

Happy season, Taureans. May your good times rip as hard as your trusty Shrek bong.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.