Tayá’s “Deeper” is the Gorgeous Slow Jam We Need Right Now

Here are some facts about Liverpool: their signature dish is a meat stew called “scouse”, they tack the word “man” onto a lot of sentences, and it’s also the birth place of Tayá, the 18-year-old singer who’s voice is so silky smooth and sweet, it will make you forget about all the bad shit in the world for the duration of whatever song she’s singing. I’m serious, her voice is heaven.

Today, we’re premiering her new track “Deeper”, a gorgeous syrupy slow jam about having a massive crush on someone while trying to navigate the difficulties of getting into a relationship with them. “If you listen between the words you’d hear what I’m trying to tell you,” she sings, her voice gliding over spidery electronics, “There’s no pain like the way it hurts, I think you’re pulling away, tell me you’re feeling the same.” The track was produced by Felix Snow and Al Shux, and if you’re as into it as we are, then keep an eye out for Tayá​’s forthcoming debut EP, out soon.

