Taylor Ham, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 slices taylor ham

1 teaspoon unsalted butter

1 large egg

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 slices american cheese

1 English muffin, halved and toasted

Directions

In a medium skillet over medium, cook the taylor ham, flipping once, until crispy, about 2 minutes. Remove the ham and add the butter. When the butter melts, crack egg into pan and break the yolk, using the back of the egg shell. Season with salt and pepper. Flip the egg when the bottom is crispy, about 3 minutes, and top with cheese and the cooked ham. Allow the cheese to melt, then, using a spatula, place it all on top of the bottom part of the English muffin and top with the other half. Enjoy with ketchup and sriracha.

