Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Trash Being Sold Online, Fans Buying Cubes of ‘Pocket Garbage’ for $100 a Pop

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was clearly a big deal. So big that “pocket garbage” from the event has been sold online, with fans buying up cubes of the event trash for $100 a pop.

According to a report from CBS News, the auction was conjured by New York City artist Justin Gignac. On July 3, he threw on a tuxedo and gathered trash from the streets around Madison Square Garden, where the wedding was held. He then sealed pieces of trash into small plastic cubes and put them up for sale, with a $25 price point. There were also some larger ones being sold for $100.

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“I went around the perimeter [and] found a Ring Pop. I found that left AirPod, and I also found an ovulation test kit,” Gignac said, per CBS News. He then added, “I made 50 [and] I call it ‘Pocket Garbage,’ [for] $25 each. The bigger cubes are $100 for regular garbage.”

Gignac has said that the trash cubes from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding are airtight and will not leak or give off odors

“It’s from outside MSG during the wedding,” he added. “I had an idea, and I made it happen.” Notably, 2026 marks 25 years of Gignac making tiny garbage cubes. “I think that’s the thing,” he continued. “I like finding beauty and joy and delight in the things that are overlooked and discarded.”

CBS News spoke with some NYC locals and visitors, with most people seeming to respect Gignac’s hustle. “I think with Swifties, anything for Taylor Swift, people will drop a limb for it. I see people buying just like a box just to have it,” Midtown resident Natalia Cruz said.

Tourist Rachel Duvall added, “I mean, hey, honestly … take advantage of it.” Another person offered, “That’s definitely New York vibes, definitely hustling.”

Gignac doesn’t just sell celebrity trash

In addition to the garbage cubes from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, Gignac has other artwork for sale. He makes custom orders of various trinkets, which can be ordered through his website.

“I’ve made wedding cubes before. I put the vows in, the ring boxes, table numbers, all that stuff,” he shared. “So I’ve got a cube for [Swift and Kelce] if they want it.”