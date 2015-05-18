Watch Taylor Swift’s Star-Studden “Bad Blood” Video, Featuring Guest Verses from Kendrick Lamar

After hyping the bejesus out of the star-studded new video for “Bad Blood,” T-Swift premiered the whole thing earlier tonight at the Billboard Music Awards. Directed by Joseph Kahn and styled as a sort of futuristic thriller with a whole lot of ass-kicking, the video features about a billion cameos from her pals, idols, and girl-crushes— Jessica Alba, Lena Dunham Mariska Hargitay, Ellen Pompeo, Cara Delevigne, Gigi Hadid, Cindy Crawford, Hayley Williams, Ellie Goulding, Selena Gomez, and Kendrick Lamar (who contributes a couple guest verses on the remix!).

You know you want to see this shit—it’s got Taylor Swift in a boxing ring, Cindy Crawford in black leather, and legions of murderous femmes fatales, for fuck’s sake.