Taylor Swift Called the Knicks’ ‘Fakest’ Celebrity Fan by Two of the Team’s Own Players

Every New York Knicks fan in the world came out of the woodwork during their run to the NBA Finals. Of course, the tried and true fans were front row, from Spike Lee to Ben Stiller to Timothée Chalamet. But then there were people like Taylor Swift, who seemingly didn’t care about sports unless Travis Kelce was on the football field. Moreover, her most noteworthy New York mention was her song “Welcome to New York” over a decade ago.

Naturally, fans were a little dubious that she was actually interested in the Knicks. They thought that she was just hopping on the bandwagon of another major cultural moment. After all, Taylor Swift’s husband was rooting for the Cleveland Cavaliers against New York in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Videos by VICE

But it’s not just fans who think Swift was a little full of it. Some of the players feel that way too. In a since-deleted TikTok livestream (captured by the New York Post), Knicks guards Tyler Kolek and Deuce McBride were asked who was the “fakest celebrity Knicks fan.”

Immediately, Kolek shrugged that so many of them just want to be seen, given the profile of Madison Square Garden. However, if he had to choose one, it would probably be Swift, given how little she would show up otherwise.

Taylor Swift Labeled ‘Fakest Celebrity Knicks Fan’ by Fellow Players

“At the Knicks games, I would say it’s very performative,” Kolek said. “Because they just want to be seen at the game. They’re not necessarily fans. Maybe Taylor Swift? I don’t know if I’ve seen her at any other games. I guess she has a lot going on so she can’t come all the time. But it’s a little performative.”

Deuce McBride backed up his teammate on his take, though he was a bit reluctant to draw the ire of Swifties. Instead, he pointed out how Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan would consistently show up to games and appreciated their loyalty.

Taylor Swift famously showed up to Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. She attended the historic Knicks win against the San Antonio Spurs with indie pop stars Este and Alana Haim donning blue and orange ‘Stevie Knicks’ shirts. Additionally, she sat next to Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay.

Swift’s allegiances remain a little unclear, especially since she released “Cleveland!”, in which she celebrates Kelce’s hometown.

Play video

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images