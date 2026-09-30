Taylor Swift Fans Are Roasting Her New Travis Kelce Song, but He Thinks It’s a ‘Banger’

Swifties will go up for almost any Taylor Swift song. But even some of her fans are having a hard time defending one of her most recent tracks. She released a deluxe edition for her 2025 album Life of a Showgirl, with the song “Cleveland!” standing out amongst the pack. Both critics and fans alike have really dug into the record, joking about using the Ohio city as inspiration. “Taylor going from singing about London and Paris to Cleveland,” one person joked with a meme.

“Taylor Swift I love you dearly, which is why I’m telling you this privately in front of all these people: These songs are not it for me. And ‘Cleveland’… we need to talk,” another person wrote on X.

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But the fans that are absolutely in love with “Cleveland!” include people from the city. One Ohio-based Swiftie was shocked by her shouting out the city. “If you told me pre-2023 that Taylor Swift would release a song called “Cleveland!” I would’ve laughed in your face and asked you what the fuck you were smoking, but Ohio girlies we are SO UP!!!” they rejoiced.

Someone who loves “Cleveland!” more than all of us has to be her new husband Travis Kelce and the entire family. Born in the Midwestern city, they all loved that the city and the family has a new anthem to play.

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Taylor Swift Makes The Kelce Family Rejoice With Cleveland Anthem

“That song is incredible,” Travis’ older brother Jason said on an podcast episode of New Heights. “Kylie [Kelce] and I listen to it so much. There’s just something about it, I love it.”

“Cleveland is rocking right now!” Travis Kelce added in praise of his wife Taylor Swift. “Shout-out to Tay Tay for making that song, just giving the city a little more punch. It’s a banger. Come on, man.”

“Cleveland!” sees Taylor Swift endlessly in love with her husband Travis Kelce. She swoons about getting to see how he grew up and shrugs off any hater trying to take either of them down. At the end of the day, she’s in love and the public can’t take that from her.

“My baby likes what he likes/ He already took me to Cleveland/ And he showed me The Heights, so hate all you like/ This is the love of my life.” Swift croons on the chorus.

The Encore to Life of a Showgirl includes three other bonus tracks with “Patient Zero,” “Pink Skies” and “Babylon.”

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)