Taylor Swift Fans Furious After NFL Team Mocks Kansas City Chiefs With Friendship Bracelet

A Seattle Seahawks win against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 25, 2026, has Swifties in an uproar. But not in solidarity with Mr. Taylor Swift on the loss. Instead, they directed their ire toward the Seahawks’ social media team after a celebratory post seemed to use one of their community’s biggest symbols, the friendship bracelet, to mock the Chiefs.

It’s no secret that Swift’s status as the most famous pop star in the world has made an impact on the NFL since she and Travis Kelce started dating. Apparently, that hasn’t changed now that they’ve tied the knot. If anything, the NFL’s continued habit of panning to Taylor Swift in her box whenever Kelce makes a catch during a broadcast has exacerbated the issue. And its an issue that affects both Swifties and football fans.

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Following their victory against the Chiefs on Sunday, the Seahawks’ official Twitter/X account posted the offending photo. It featured two beaded friendship bracelets in white, blue, and green, spelling out “Seahawks Win” in lettered beads. For anyone in the know (and how can anyone not be these days), it’s an obvious dig at the Chiefs, using one of the team’s most prominent and public relationships as fuel.

It’s Been a While Since Swifties Had Someone to Threaten Online; Seahawks Become Next Target Over Bracelet Post

While Taylor Swift’s fanbase wasn’t the first to make and trade friendship bracelets (hello Girl Scouts of America), it’s still an important part of their fandom. Notably, it’s become a way for fans to identify and connect with other fans. So for Swifties, this post was unacceptable. Many let loose on the Seahawks social media team in the comments.

“Why do y’all think it’s okay to troll a team by using the spouse of an opposing player? This wouldn’t be acceptable if she wasn’t Taylor Swift. She deserves respect just like every other player’s spouse,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “I will never be ok with this because they don’t use any other significant other but Taylor…grow up.”

Granted, that’s a valid point. But even among the celebrity spouses, there isn’t one with the same level of fame as Taylor Swift. There also isn’t anyone with the same level of fandom known to passionately target any criticism.

Others commented similar sentiments. These included, “This isn’t going to end well for you guys,” “Please fire your social media manager,” “May you never win again,” “You just ruined the rest of your season,” and “That Taylor karma’s gonna get you.”

Additionally, there were some extreme comments wishing injuries against Seahawks players. That’s where Swifties start to lose a bit of validity for their argument. The Seahawks posted a cheeky diss using publicly recognizable imagery related tangentially to the Chiefs; as much as it was likely just a marketing ploy to capitalize on the monoculture that is Taylor Swift plus football, the Swifties have a point that it was in poor taste.

But that argument loses all credibility when those select few diehard fans start publicly posting wishes of bodily harm against players who had nothing to do with the post. There’s a good chance they didn’t even know about it. Instead of levying threats online, someone should just remind the Seahawks that Taylor Swift doesn’t actually play for the Chiefs.

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