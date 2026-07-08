Is Taylor Swift Coming to Fortnite? Latest Skin Leaks Explained

A new viral leak recently claimed that Taylor Swift will be the next Fortnite Festival Icon skin in Chapter 7 Season 3. However, is it actually true? Here is everything you need to know about the rumored Taylor Swift Fortnite collab.

Is a Taylor Swift Fortnite Skin Coming?

Screenshot: Epic Games

At the time of writing, there is no Taylor Swift Fortnite skin that has been leaked or confirmed to be in development. You may be wondering, then: why are so many people talking about the Grammy-winning artist joining the battle royale? Well, it all started from a social media post that quickly spread online.

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This latest rumor first got kicked off when Fortnite “leaks” account FortniteFNLK made a post on X claiming that Taylor Swift would be getting an Icon Series skin. “FORTNITE TAYLOR SWIFT IS EXPECTED TO BE THE NEXT ICON SERIES SKIN FESTIVAL SEASON!” Since being posted on July 6, the tweet has amassed over 580k views in just 48 hours.

FORTNITE TAYLOR SWIFT IS EXPECTED TO BE THE NEXT ICON SERIES SKIN FESTIVAL SEASON! pic.twitter.com/Paqf1qIf0o — Fortnite Leaks 🕜 (@FortniteFNLK) July 6, 2026

While there isn’t any proof that FortniteFNLK is wrong, there is also no other source backing this rumor up. Most legitimate Fortnite leaks come from credible dataminers such as HypeX, ShiinaBR, Loolo_WRLD, NotPaloIntel, FireMonkey, and Blortzen. At the time of writing, none of these insiders have confirmed the Taylor Swift leak or even made any comments about its legitimacy.

Could Taylor Swift Come to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

I mean, never say never. Epic Games has a history of working with popular artists. In the last two years specifically, they have done collabs with some of the biggest singers in the world. In fact, in April 2025, they released the Fortnite Sabrina Carpenter skin. The “Espresso” singer is a frequent collaborator and friend of Swift.

Taylor Swift also wouldn’t be the first major pop star to join Fortnite. Here are all of the artists who have received Festival or Icon Series collaborations so far:

Ariana Grand e – Chapter 2 Season 7 (2021)

e – Chapter 2 Season 7 (2021) The Weeknd – Festival Season 1 (2023)

– Festival Season 1 (2023) Lady Gaga – Festival Season 2 (2024)

– Festival Season 2 (2024) Billie Eilish – Festival Season 3 (2024)

– Festival Season 3 (2024) Sabrina Carpenter – Festival Season 8 (2025)

– Festival Season 8 (2025) LISA – Festival Season 12 (2025)

– Festival Season 12 (2025) Chappell Roan – Festival Season 13 (2026)

– Festival Season 13 (2026) Laufey – Festival Season 14 (2026)

– Festival Season 14 (2026) Olivia Rodrigo – Icon Series Outfit (Chapter 7 Season 3)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Although, interestingly, the recent was not a Festival Headliner collab. With there only being two Festival artists so far in 2026, it’s certainly possible that we could get a Taylor Swift collab in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3.

Swift fans have also been asking for a crossover from the artist going all the way back to 2024. Although, at the time of writing, there is no credible Taylor Swift cosmetic that is currently in the works (that we know of). There is just a rumor that has gone viral online without any sourcing.