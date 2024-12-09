Taylor Swift Gave Eras Tour Staff Nearly $200 Million in Bonuses

Nobody likes their boss. Unless their boss is Taylor Swift.

According to Us Weekly, Swift was very generous with bonuses during her record-breaking Eras Tour. Over the past 2 years, Swift allegedly gave out $197 million in bonuses to Eras Tour staff and crew.

The list of people who received bonuses includes “truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, makeup, wardrobe, physical therapists and video team,” per Us Weekly.

It’s safe to say those folks will be having a wonderful holiday season this year…

Taylor Swift Wraps Up Eras Tour

Swift’s 149-date journey with The Eras Tour wrapped up this weekend in Vancouver. The last show marked the end of the most successful musical event we’ve ever seen. Swift’s tour recorded more than $2 billion (yep that’s a ‘B’) in revenue. That’s more than double the next closest tour record, which is held by Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which brought in $993 million. If you’re wondering what Swift’s other tours brought in, the next closest would be The Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. That brought in a little more than $345 million.

While I’m still bummed I wasn’t able to win any of the ticket lotteries near me (and I wasn’t going to fork over a second mortgage on the resale market), I can say the Swifties’ dedication was evident in the sellout crowds. The average ticket to the Eras Tour was more than $200, which is a pretty hefty price tag, to say the least.

The Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023, and ran all the way into December 2024. Swift visited 21 countries along the way, with each show running for just over three hours. Rolling Stone called the event a “three-hour career-spanning victory lap” for the artist as she played a collection of her best hits across her 11 albums.

During her final night, Swift spoke to the crowd about what the shows have meant to her.

“Making friends and bringing joy to each other, that is, I think, the lasting legacy of this tour, is the fact that you have created such a space of joy and togetherness and love,” she shared.

There’s a chance her record won’t last too long, though. The Guardian points out that Coldplay’s current tour, Music of The Spheres, has surpassed a billion and still has stops into mid-2025. The Chris Martin-fronted band could hit the two billion mark before it wraps up.