Taylor Swift Honored with Inaugural ‘Artist Director’ Award at the 2026 MTV VMAs, Debuts New Music Video for ‘Patient Zero’

Taylor Swift was honored with the inaugural ‘Artist Director’ award at the 2026 MTV VMAs. Rather than make a lengthy speech, however, she used the opportunity to debut the music video for her new song “Patient Zero.”

Actress Dakota Johnson, a close friend of Swift’s, was the one to present her with the award. It also just so happens that Johnson is the star of Swift’s “Patient Zero” video, alongside Colin Farrell.

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Tay Director's latest music video just burst into our life like fireworks. Watch the #PatientZeroMusicVideo now! 0️⃣🎬 https://t.co/RRVR7eIxCs pic.twitter.com/bFaRO25vmk — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) September 28, 2026

During her short speech, Swift spoke about how in the past 20 years she has been part of making dozens of music videos. “I really love writing and music videos,” she said, then explaining why she loves it. “I gotta tell you the main reason why I love it so much is because you make it so much fun…so rewarding. Because you actually care about what we’re making.”

Taylor Swift’s new music video stars Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell

Swift continued, “I want to say thank you to everyone who worked on a music video that I got to be a part of. I learned something from every single person that ever worked alongside me on these projects.”

Finally, she said, “Mainly, I want to say thank you to the fans, and rather than say anything else…rather than talking, I would love to, if it’s OK with you, show you my latest video.” The clip then began rolling, to cheerss from the crowd.

Fast forward to the end of the night, Swift ended up taking home Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia”. She beat out Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, and Gener8ion with Yung Lean. Swift made a heartfelt speech, and then dedicated her win to the late Dolly Parton.

‘One person without whom this wouldn’t be happening,” Swift said. “The ultimate showgirl Dolly Parton.” She continued, “Her storytelling was so vivid and so rich; listening to her songs is like watching the best music video you’ve ever seen in your life.” Finally, Swift added, “We were all very, very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time.”

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