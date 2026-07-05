Taylor Swift Lost Her Favorite Teacher to Cancer on the Same Day She Married Travis Kelce

Your wedding is supposed to be one of the greatest, most beautiful days of your life. However, for Taylor Swift, there’s a bit of sadness coinciding with such a massive occasion. In a report from The Telegraph, Kirk Schwabe, a retired police officer and Swift’s favorite teacher, passed away on the same day as her wedding. He taught the pop star criminal justice at Hendersonville High School in Nashville before pivoting to security later in life. He died at 69 years old after battling metastatic kidney cancer.

According to Schwabe’s daughter Sarah, his health “declined rapidly,” meaning he had to move to hospice care accordingly. “If you know my dad, you know he has poured his heart into everything he’s done,” she said. “He has always loved teaching. He loves his students.”

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Schwabe maintained a close relationship with Taylor Swift until he passed away. In an interview with The Telegraph, he approved of her relationship with Travis Kelce and trusted her judgment. Moreover, he advised her as she rapidly rose in fame, serving as her bodyguard. “I told her, you’re a superstar. This is not fun and games no more. You are it. Everything keeps going up and up and up, and the sky’s the limit for you,” he shared.

Kirk Schwabe, Teacher and Bodyguard to Taylor Swift, Passed Away on Her Wedding Day

“If anything happens, I’m the guy,” Schwabe continued. “We got four or five hundred people in here, and I got some extra security guards, but I don’t know a lot of these guys who got hired; I don’t know what their qualifications are.”

In spite of such tragedy, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce still had a blockbuster wedding at Madison Square Garden. Her aunt Robin Gentry gave a little insider information to LBC News, revealing how the newlyweds celebrated after Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. “They cried, and they laughed, and they danced, and they hugged, and they kissed,” Gentry teased while raving about the food.

Nearly 1,000 guests attended the ceremony, including a large number of celebrities. Some of the names include Ed Sheeran, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon, and Bradley Cooper. Additionally, in order to keep everything light and fun, Bloomberg reports guests, staff members, and police officers had their phones taken until the festivities were over. Some staff in particular were even reportedly fired for not taking the privacy of the event seriously enough, violating their NDAs.