In News You Care About, Watch Taylor Swift and Nelly Sing “Dilemma” in the Hamptons



Image via Wikipedia

For reasons unbeknownst to us, Taylor Swift emerged from her crab-walk exile to make a point that she is still relevant— courtesy of Nelly. Performing in the Hamptons (of course) over the weekend, Swift and Nelly reunited to make sweet Country Grammar for the 30th birthday of someone named Mikey Hess. In any case, Nelly pumped up the probably tepid room with a version of “Hot in Herre” before segueing into the classic love triangle track, “Dilemma,” that once upon one time featured actual goddess Kelly Rowland. Swift hopped on stage in an effort to obviously not make the evening’s festivities about her and sang Rowland’s parts and bopped in front of Nelly…a lot. This isn’t the first time Swift and Nelly have been onstage together: during her 1989 world tour, at a stop in Nelly’s home in St. Louis, she brought the rapper out—along with Haim—to sing “Hot in Herre.”



Watch the video below and keep an ear out for some maniacal laughter during the duo’s set, which, if I’m being honest, is better than the set itself:

Videos by VICE

Nelly brought Taylor up on stage at Karlie Kloss’ birthday party to sing his hit song ‘Dilemma’ together! pic.twitter.com/sumSFEzrQW — Taylor Swift Updates (@1989TUpdates) August 7, 2016



Sarah MacDonald is a staff writer at Noisey Canada. Follow her on Twitter.



