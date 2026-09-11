Taylor Swift Officially Has Her Own Insect Named After Her

Being famous can come with a lot of perks and headaches alike. On one hand, it usually brings riches and a bit of exclusivity from the world around you. On the other hand, it strips a lot of your normal liberty and autonomy away. You can’t just go in public anymore because too many people recognize you. Taylor Swift knows this experience all too well. Sure, she can’t just exist amongst civilians anymore. But she also gets the unique honor of having newly discovered insects named after her.

In a recently released study from the Insect Systematics and Evolution journal, 12 new plant-eating insects were discovered. With that new discovery, the insects obviously needed a name for labeling purposes. Consequently, they named them after Taylor Swift because of the co-author’s connection to her music.

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“It felt authentic to me as a lifelong Swiftie to honor Taylor in this way, as well as bring attention to the diversity of insects that have yet to be discovered,” researcher Sarah Schroeder said.

The Australian bug’s genus name is Swiftiephylus, with four specific species that reference the pop star. ‘Taylorae (Taylor)’, ‘amator’ (lover), ‘intrepidus’ (fearless), and ‘poetorum’ (poets) are all references to her albums and her work as an artist.

Taylor Swift is So Famous, She has a Bug Named After Her

Additionally, it’s not just researcher Sarah Schroeder’s fandom that led her to her favorite artist. The bugs’ natural appearance also have aspects that reflect Taylor Swift’s “iconic look.” “Taylor Swift’s iconic look is her blonde hair and red lips. These insects are pale yellow with accents of red throughout,” Schroeder said in a news release. “In the paper I refer to them as blonde.”

Ultimately, Taylor Swift received the honor in the spirit of preserving science and documenting culture to some degree. Without it, history becomes lost to time. “Taxonomy is the cornerstone of conservation,” Schroeder continued. “If we don’t describe species, we don’t know they exist and can’t conserve them. Honoring Taylor through naming these species after her is a way to honor conservation science and bring attention to all the unknown diversity.”

Besides the honor of different bugs being named after her, Taylor Swift seems to be simply enjoying her July marriage to Travis Kelce. Her rabid fanbase is acting so deranged that they’re selling garbage from the event for $100 per cube of “pocket garbage.”

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