Is Taylor Swift a ‘Pentagon Psyop’? Fox News Is Asking the Tough Questions.

Is Taylor Swift, arguably the biggest popstar in the world right now/ever, being used “covertly” in an operation by President Joe Biden to “swing” 2024 votes? Fox News thinks maybe!

On Tuesday, prime time host Jesse Watters questioned if Swift, who has nearly 280 million followers on Instagram and single-handedly made Travis Kelce, The National, and going to the movies popular, was a “Pentagon psyop”, perhaps unknowingly, because she posted a Vote.org link way back in September.

“The (Biden) administration has what they consider a perception, optics management team and those are professionals that go out and identify those people who may be unsuspecting whether with knowledge or without knowledge to do these type of campaigns,” Stuart Kaplan, a former FBI agent told Fox News Host Jesse Watters.

“Now, it is possible that Taylor Swift, quite frankly, does not know that she is being utilized in a covert manner to swing voters.”

In an Instagram Story on National Voter Registration Day, Swift urged voters to use their voices in the upcoming 2024 presidential election which, barring something unexpected will once again feature Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

“I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my US shows recently. I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!” Swift wrote in the post, with a link to the non-partisan, non-profit website.

Right now, Fox is suggesting that Taylor Swift is a psyop because she posted a link to register voters. pic.twitter.com/liR06Qiq2C — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024

An hour after her post, Vote.org site reported a 1,226 percent increase in website traffic. They also said they registered over 35,000 new voters that day, the most since 2020 and a 23 percent jump from 2022.

The number of 18-year-old voters registered also increased by 115 percent, the organization reported.

Swift, who was named as Time’s Person of the Year of 2023, is continuing her sold out Eras Tour for 2024, as well as her new and very public relationship with Kelce, the superstar Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

To date, she has not publicly endorsed anyone in the 2024 presidential race.