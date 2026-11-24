Last week, on November 16, 2026, Taylor Swift made a special visit to 81-year-old legendary singer Brenda Lee. She presented an RIAA Diamond plaque to celebrate her 1959 Christmas classic song, “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”, which surpassed 10 million U.S. units. Each year, the song returns as a staple of the holiday season.

Taylor Swift arrived at Brenda Lee’s home in Nashville, TN, to present the honor to her personally. Swift first met Brenda Lee when she was only 11 years old. In 2008, Taylor Swift covered Brenda Lee’s “I’m Sorry” during a Grammy Nomination Concert performance. When Taylor Swift was 18, she wrote an essay titled “Rare Peer” about Lee. It was later published in the 2017 anthology Women Walk The Line: How The Women In Country Music Changed Our Lives. In this essay, she stated that Lee was “the singer who mastered the sound of heartbreak.” In Lee’s home in Nashville, she keeps an autographed guitar from Taylor Swift.

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Lee’s Holiday Classic Is One of Only Two Christmas Songs With Certified Diamond Status

Not only did Taylor Swift deliver the honor to Brenda Lee, but she also let her know a remarkable fact. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” is one of only two certified diamond Christmas songs. The other being Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas”.

In a video posted on Brenda Lee’s YouTube page, Swift is seen entering the room, introducing herself. To this, Lee quipped, “No way,” sarcastically. She also added, “You grow a foot?” commenting on Swift’s height. When she presented the diamond certification, Lee held her hand over her mouth in awe. Swift added, “You recorded this when you were only 13 years old, and it’s one of only two Christmas songs ever to reach this milestone.”

With tears in her eyes, Lee added, “The writer Johnny Marks, who is no longer here, would be so proud.” Taylor Swift told Lee, “You all deserve this so much, and I’m happy to get to have this moment with you.” Lee responded, “And me, you.” Swift said she’s been a fan for so long, to which Lee said she’s a fan of Swift as well. Bringing up her height, Lee added, “I wish you weren’t so tall,” as the two laughed.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA