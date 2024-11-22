The Best Bargain in 4K TVs Is On Sale Right Now for Black Friday

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Has it really been seven years since TCL burst onto the scene with the 55P607? It hadn’t been a new manufacturer back in 2017, but it made a name for itself among cinephiles virtually overnight when it released their bargain-priced, high-performing 4K TVs.

Released only in June, the TCL QM7 55″ wears the mantle of best bargain among big-ass 4K TVs. It’s capable of handling all the major HDR imaging standards, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG, plus Dolby Atmos for sound. And it’s currently 38% off on Amazon for Black Friday.

TCL never relinquished its hold on the low-to-mid-priced TV segment ever since 2017. Heritage names like Samsung, Sony, and LG continue to make extraordinarily good-looking TVs, but they cost several times as much as TCL. Yet they don’t look several times better.

Now the slightly-more-manageable-to-say QM7 has followed up on last year’s stellar Q7 and improved upon it. Ordinarily I’d be happy recommending the Q7, but when the QM7—only five months old—is on sale for a mere $50 more at $498 (down from $799), the choice is obvious.

Compared to the Q7, the QM7 has more dimming zones for better lighting zone transitions across scenes. The mini-LED screen reaches 1,500 nits peak brightness, meaning colors are vivid and just might poke your eye out.

Gamers and sports fans will dig the QM7. Both video games and live sports are tough on TVs because of their fast pace. The QM7’s 120Hz panel refresh rate (144Hz variable refresh rate) means motion blur won’t be an issue.

Gone are the days when TCLs came with Roku integrated into them. I’m a Roku fan, so I’m a bit bummed to see Google TV integrated into the QM7 in its stead. Adding your preferred service, whether Roku, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire TV, is as easy as buying a streaming box.

Our deal here highlights the 55″ version, the smallest of the QM7 range, but it’s also available in more sizes: 65″, 75″, 85″, and for people living in some kind of abandoned observatory, 98″.

There are better-looking TVs at this size, sure, but you’re going to have to spend well over a grand to take them home. Over two grand, more likely. This is the TV for folks who want BMW performance for Honda money. And this is just the kind of deal to get our motors revving.

Get the TCL QM7 4K TV for 38% off on Amazon while the Black Friday promotion lasts.