Last Year’s TCL QM7 Is Awesome, Beautiful, and More Than 50% Off

Has it really been eight years since TCL burst onto the scene with the 55P607? It hadn’t been a new manufacturer back in 2017, but it made a name for itself among cinephiles virtually overnight when it released their bargain-priced, high-performing 4K TVs.

Sure, the QM7 is 2024’s model. And sure, TCL has introduced newer TVs since then. I wouldn’t let that keep me from a good deal. The QM7 is capable of handling all the major HDR imaging standards, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG, plus Dolby Atmos for sound. And right now, it’s 55% off.

TCL never relinquished its hold on the low-to-mid-priced TV segment ever since 2017. Heritage names like Samsung, Sony, and LG continue to make extraordinarily good-looking TVs, but they cost several times as much as TCL. Yet they don’t look several times better.

The mini-LED screen reaches 1,500 nits peak brightness, meaning colors are vivid and just might poke your eye out. Gamers and sports fans will dig the QM7. Both video games and live sports are tough on TVs because of their fast pace. The QM7’s 120Hz panel refresh rate (144Hz variable refresh rate) means motion blur won’t be an issue.

I’m a bit bummed to see Google TV integrated into the QM7 in its stead. Adding your preferred service, whether Roku, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire TV, is as easy as buying a streaming box. That’s what I would do, rather than use Google TV.

Since the QM7 came out last year, TCL has released the QM7K, a slightly updated version of the QM7. The differences are very minor. You can score this year’s QM7K 55″ for $598 on a limited-time deal (it’s normally $700-750), but I’d pocket the change and use it to buy a Roku Ultra 4K streaming box instead.