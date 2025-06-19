My Favorite 65″ 4K TV Is $500 Off Ahead of Prime Day

Over the past seven years, I’ve considered TCL’s mid-range tier of 4K smart TVs to be the best value going in 4K TVs, period. Their displays look far better than a budget TV should, and yet their quality has only gotten better as their time in the US market went on.

If there’s a difference in their fit and finish compared to a Samsung or Sony TV, I haven’t seen it. When it debuted in March 2025, the TCL QM7K (successor to last year’s fantastic TCL QM7) cost $1,500 for a 65″ model. It was still a good value, but we were talking about a quadruple-digit price tag.

Now, it’s on sale for $500 off, making it (just barely) under $1,000. For a TV of this quality, that’s a steal.

a hefty discount for Prime Day

This deal beats the one we found in May, when it was selling for $1,098.

If you’ve already got last year’s TCL QM7, then you don’t need to upgrade. Even on sale, the difference isn’t great enough to justify spending another $1,000. I’ve tested that TV, and it’s still got years of life left before becoming outdated.

There are improvements, though, so if you’re upgrading from some other TV, then this story is for you. Peak brightness on the QM7K rises from the QM7’s 2,400 nits to 2,600 nits. Those are TCL’s numbers. In real-world testing, you end up with different measurements.

In addition to its 4K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the QM7K supports the Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Virtual:X formats, and comes with Wi-Fi 5 built-in Google Chromecast.

Is the TCL QM7K the best buy in 4K TVs at the moment? Yes, I do believe it is. If using its built-in Google TV to stream TV and movies doesn’t thrill you, upgrade to a Roku Ultra 4K or Apple TV 4K. They’re the two best streaming devices I’ve tested.