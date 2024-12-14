Teacher Charged After Allegedly Taping Student’s Head to Desk

A New Jersey teacher went and lost his mind when he decided to tape a student’s head to his desk.

As ridiculous and unbelievable as that may sound, that’s allegedly what transpired a few months ago at Lenox Hill Elementary School. The teacher, along with a teacher’s aide, were both accused of taping a child’s head to his desk. The 57-year-old teacher, Todd Lewis, was recently charged with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child while the aide, Sallyann Scala, received one count of fourth-degree abuse and neglect of children for failing to stop the situation.

All of this went down in October after rumors of a teacher taping someone to a desk first began circulating. Investigators eventually determined that the incident did indeed take place, as the student was said to have been stuck to his desk for 40 to 50 minutes. That’s also the same amount of time that the aide sat and stared at what was going on and never intervened.

I can’t even believe this story. Could you imagine watching a teacher tape someone to their desk and just sitting there and doing nothing? Lewis is awaiting a trial and until then, can not have any contact with any minor children. Duh. He faces up to 10 years in prison while the aide is facing 18 months.

In a statement to NJ.com, Superintendent Paul Amoroso said that they worked closely with authorities on the case and placed the employees on leave as soon as the situation first arose.

Each week there seems to be a new horror story coming from schools, particularly at the elementary school level, which is even more concerning. We recently shared a story on a Texas teacher who didn’t let her students use the bathroom which resulted in five kids peeing themselves in school. Then there was an incident involving a student unknowingly distributing edibles to classmates.

Schools are a wild, wild place nowadays…