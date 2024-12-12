teacher-fired-after-insane-bathroom-ban-forced-kids-to-pee-themselves

A Texas teacher lost her job after not allowing students to use the bathroom. Yes, seriously.

We all remember those elementary school teachers who were very strict with their bathroom usage rules. Then there were the ones with no rules at all.

Then there’s this Bartlett Elementary School teacher, who went to extremes with her potty policy. And now she’s without a job after that policy resulted in multiple students urinating themselves.

All of this is because the teacher claims the students lost their bathroom badges, and in a move to teach them responsibility and consequences, she barred them from using the stall.

Initially, the principal posted on the school’s Facebook page that the teacher would be put on leave pending an investigation. Not too long after that, the district responded by letting her go after learning more about the incident.

“This incident is not a reflection of the thousands of exceptional educators teaching in classrooms across the district,” the statement said, per The Houston Chronicle. “We are committed to supporting the students and families impacted by this upsetting event and are dedicated to fostering a culture of mutual respect and care among all students, families, and staff.”

Parents were obviously in an uproar over this situation. One even shared a screenshot to Facebook of a text the teacher sent to the parents about why kids were wetting themselves.

“I had a talk with the students about how important it is to use our [badges] appropriately, but please have a talk with them about that as well,” the message read. “For I know that if we both help them understand the rules, they will understand it better.”

It was discovered that five students had peed themselves and needed new clothes that the school provided.

Nothing teaches a six or seven-year-old responsibility like humiliating them by forcing them to pee their pants. Well done, teach.

