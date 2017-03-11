Teacher Requires Ankle Replacement After Kid Wrecks Him Mercilessly With a Crossover

It’s hard to tell exactly how this teacher decided to put himself in a position to get publicly disgraced by someone likely a quarter his age, but it certainly makes for a great 80’s high school movie final scene, I’ll tell you that.

A high schooler named Tristan Jass from Tremper High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin (with a Next College Student Athlete recruiting profile) must’ve asked a buddy to film him as he took on what can only be a shit-talking teacher, and it’s a good thing. Because dude wrecked his teacher with a disgusting Shammgod. It’s pretty incredible to track where his teacher was at the beginning of the crossover to the point where he got up. Dude covered more floor than shag carpet in the ’70s.

Videos by VICE

Here’s what Tristan’s caption reads: “My teacher said he could guard me [five crying/smiling face emojis] Hit him with that exclusive sham god [two crying/smiling face emojis] “

I hope Teach is into bio science—he’s gotta figure a way how to grow back his shattered ankles.

(Side note—Teach seems to be OK. Also, I’m pretty sure there’s no such thing as an ankle replacement, for those of you literalists who are genuinely concerned out there.)

UPDATE:

Apparently, the kid’s Instagram account turned private.