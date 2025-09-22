Team Reptile Announces New Game: HYPERFUNK

As someone who loved Jet Set Radio, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk was a game that excited me. And it didn’t disappoint one bit. It was a perfect homage to that game and nailed almost everything that made JSR so beloved.

Well, Team Reptile has returned, and they’ve announced a new game, HYPERFUNK. And it looks just as stylish as its predecessor.

Videos by VICE

HYPERFUNK TAKES BOMB RUSH CYBERFUNK UP A NOTCH

Team Reptile’s announcement of the game was brief and to the point.

“Team Reptile’s new game is called HYPERFUNK. An extreme trick and graffiti game in which the higher your combo score, the faster you can boost. Follow the story of a crew called MACH10 and compete with the other crews in dynamic style wars or hang out online with friends.”

And that’s to be expected for a game that was just announced. But from what I see on the Steam page, this is looking like an expansion of the ideas in BRC, this time with a multiplayer component.

Dynamic Style Wars, crews can take over areas and compete with others on their own

Challenge other crews to a graffiti battle, where you will compete in real time on who can bomb the streets best, escape police, and claim the area

Strategically use 4 different types of graffiti to go over your opponents. Tags < Throwies < Pieces < Blockbusters

Move freely around the city to grow your crew, find music tracks, and unlock the other move styles

Meet random online players in the Hyper or hang out online with your friends in the streets

I’m sure there’s more to the game than that, but it is interesting that this is the next move. People wanted a multiplayer mode for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk almost immediately after its release, to the point that mods exist for the sole purpose of adding the mode to the game.

I do not doubt that this will be a bigger and better experience this time around. I can’t wait to see more information as time goes on.