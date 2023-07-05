Teamsters, UPS Hit Bargaining Standstill, Accuse Each Other of Walking Out

Union contract negotiations between the Teamsters and UPS stalled on Wednesday morning as both sides accused each other of walking away from the bargaining table. If contract negotiations remain unsuccessful, the Teamsters say they’re prepared to strike, in what would be the largest strike against a single business in U.S. history.

“This multibillion-dollar corporation has plenty to give American workers—they just don’t want to,” said Teamsters general president Sean O’Brien in a statement. “UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road.”

AFTER MARATHON SESSIONS, UPS NEGOTIATIONS COLLAPSE



Around 4AM, UPS walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer to the Teamsters that did not address members’ needs. The UPS Teamsters Nat’l Negotiating Committee unanimously rejected the package pic.twitter.com/LKtjz4jI9I — Teamsters (@Teamsters) July 5, 2023

The Teamsters, one of the oldest and largest unions in the U.S., stated in a press release that at around 4 a.m. Wednesday, UPS “walked away” after presenting an “unacceptable offer to the Teamsters that did not address members’ needs,” which the Teamsters negotiating committee “unanimously rejected.” The current contract between the Teamsters and UPS is set to expire on July 31, creating a firm deadline for the negotiations overall.

“Following marathon negotiations, UPS refused to give the Teamsters a last, best, and final offer, telling the union the company had nothing more to give,” the release stated. “No more negotiations are scheduled.”

UPS also issued a statement saying that in fact, the Teamsters had “stopped negotiating despite UPS’s historic offer that builds on our industry-leading pay.”

“We have nearly a month left to negotiate,” UPS’s statement read. “We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table. Refusing to negotiate, especially when the finish line is in sight, creates significant unease among employees and customers and threatens to disrupt the U.S. economy. Only our non-union competitors benefit from the Teamsters’ actions.”

Some significant progress has been made in negotiations in the past weeks. In mid-June, the Teamsters won landmark heat protections from the company, after a heatwave last summer put many drivers in danger. Last Sunday, the union also successfully eliminated a two-tier wage system known as the “22.4” position, which workers said kept them working overtime hours without the possibility of a promotion to become full-time.

Teamsters general president Sean O’Brien has generally taken a more aggressive bargaining strategy. During a bargaining session at the end of June, he gave UPS negotiators a one-week deadline to come up with their “last, best, and final offer.” That offer was rejected Wednesday morning.

“We’re proud of our offer,” the UPS statement read. “It delivers wins for our people. The Teamsters should return to the table to finalize this deal.”